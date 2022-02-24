RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mulamwah drops another bombshell amid public squabble with Sonie [Video]

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Mulamwah has been disclosing private details of his ongoing battles with baby mama Carol Sonie

Kenyan comedian Mulamwah
Kenyan comedian Mulamwah

The drama surrounding the much-publicized breakup between Mulamwah and his ex-girlfriend Caroline Muthoni is far from over, after the comedian emerged with fresh allegations against Sonie.

Recommended articles

In a video seen by this writer, Mulamwah claims that Sonie attempted to terminate a pregnancy at three months.

He mentioned that he has tried to avoid airing their dirty linen in public, but felt attacked by his baby mama on interviews - claiming she is painting him as a bad person.

Mulamwah drops another bombshell amid public squabble with Sonie
Mulamwah drops another bombshell amid public squabble with Sonie Mulamwah drops another bombshell amid public squabble with Sonie Pulse Live Kenya

“Sisi wanaume huwa tunaonekana wabaya sana kwa hizi mambo za relationship because we don’t always speak kuprotect watu tunapenda and things that we care about. But inafika mahali kwa sababu people keep talking. Your other spouse keeps talking, and that makes you look bad.

“So it reaches a point as a man you also have to speak your truth. People don’t know what really happened. That baby (Keilah) that you see being carried around, do you even know her mother attempted to abort her at three months. She had already taken pills and I found out too late that she had taken abortion pills. I went to the hospital, used a lot of money to sustain the pregnancy to term," Mulamwah narrated.

Adding that: "So don’t think people just make decisions easily. And we keep quiet to protect a lot but when the other party keeps talking, it forces us to all defend ourselves.

Mulamwah also accused Sonie going behind his back to seek family planning services in the company of another man.

“Kama msichana amepelekwa kuwekewa family planning na chali mwingine. Ule daktari amemuwekea ndo anakupigia kukuambia demu yako amekuwa hapa na chali fulani kuwekea family planning.

"So don’t think things just happen, there is a reason to everything that happens and that why is said if I decided to speaks, I will mess up people’s life's out her. So there is still a lot to say and if you want the truth I can tell it for even four hours,” Mulamwah noted.

He added: “Things are getting overboard we try to keep quiet but the other party is not doing the same. She is doing interviews on a daily basis. There is a lot and don’t be quick to judge, because she was not even sure who the father to the kid was.”

Mulamwah drops another bombshell amid public squabble with Sonie
Mulamwah drops another bombshell amid public squabble with Sonie Mulamwah drops another bombshell amid public squabble with Sonie Pulse Live Kenya

Mulamwah’s inflammatory remarks followed an earlier statement that he no longer sees his daughter Keilah Oyando as much as he would like, alleging that his ex-girlfriend Caroline Muthoni (Sonie) has denied him access.

The comedian also accused Sonie of threatening to change their daughter's name.

“Honestly ata sijui kama bado anaitwa Keilah (I have no idea if she is still called Keilah), the mother told me she will change the names and tell the kid babake alikufa (her father died)," Mulamwah revealed.

The funnyman further stated that due to the disagreement between the two of them, his family had not been allowed to see the child or conduct certain cultural practices they subscribe to in marking a child's milestones.

“My family has never seen the kid alikataa kumleta (Sonie refused to bring her) home, she even shaved her on her own against the norms,” said Mulamwah.

Mulamwah drops another bombshell amid public squabble with Sonie
Mulamwah drops another bombshell amid public squabble with Sonie Mulamwah drops another bombshell amid public squabble with Sonie Pulse Live Kenya

However, Sonie has refuted the allegations with her own claim that during Mulamwah's last visit, Keilah was two months old.

"I have never denied him access ya kuona mtoi (to see the child). The last time aliona (he saw) Keilah was akiwa (when she was) two months," she stated.

Asked if Mulamwah's claims on violating cultural traditions were true, Sonie confirmed: “Yes I did," adding that they had not been formally married therefore she did not feel obligated to respect Mulamwah's traditions.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Nicah the queen talks co-parenting as daughter with Dr Ofweneke graduates

Nicah the queen talks co-parenting as daughter with Dr Ofweneke graduates

Mulamwah drops another bombshell amid public squabble with Sonie [Video]

Mulamwah drops another bombshell amid public squabble with Sonie [Video]

How Savara's exclusive album listening party went down

How Savara's exclusive album listening party went down

Filmmaker Silas Miami disowns Louis Otieno as his father

Filmmaker Silas Miami disowns Louis Otieno as his father

Abel Mutua reveals he has never sent a CV looking for a job

Abel Mutua reveals he has never sent a CV looking for a job

Murugi Munyi discloses how husband Zack reacted to her liposuction

Murugi Munyi discloses how husband Zack reacted to her liposuction

Shaq the Yungin speaks on falling in love again after terrible heartbreak [Video]

Shaq the Yungin speaks on falling in love again after terrible heartbreak [Video]

Diamond in trouble for displaying Confederate flags in his new video

Diamond in trouble for displaying Confederate flags in his new video

Khaligraph Jones mourns rapper Riky Rick, displays their private chats

Khaligraph Jones mourns rapper Riky Rick, displays their private chats

Trending

Jackie Matubia dating actor Madiba, Alikiba's wife files for divorce & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Alikiba, Jackie Matubia, Madiba, The Bahati's and Betty Kyallo

I'm single - Corazon Kwamboka announces, deletes all photos of Frankie JustGymIt

Kenyan social media personality Corazon Kwamboka

Bahati forced to address claims of faking his expensive gifts

Bahati forced to clear the air over claims of faking his expensive gifts

Online dancer surprises Corazon Kwamboka after announcing she is single

David Moya suprises Corazon Kwamboka