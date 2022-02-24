Mulamwah drops another bombshell amid public squabble with Sonie [Video]

In a video seen by this writer, Mulamwah claims that Sonie attempted to terminate a pregnancy at three months.

He mentioned that he has tried to avoid airing their dirty linen in public, but felt attacked by his baby mama on interviews - claiming she is painting him as a bad person.

Mulamwah drops another bombshell amid public squabble with Sonie Pulse Live Kenya

“Sisi wanaume huwa tunaonekana wabaya sana kwa hizi mambo za relationship because we don’t always speak kuprotect watu tunapenda and things that we care about. But inafika mahali kwa sababu people keep talking. Your other spouse keeps talking, and that makes you look bad.

“So it reaches a point as a man you also have to speak your truth. People don’t know what really happened. That baby (Keilah) that you see being carried around, do you even know her mother attempted to abort her at three months. She had already taken pills and I found out too late that she had taken abortion pills. I went to the hospital, used a lot of money to sustain the pregnancy to term," Mulamwah narrated.

Adding that: "So don’t think people just make decisions easily. And we keep quiet to protect a lot but when the other party keeps talking, it forces us to all defend ourselves.”

Mulamwah also accused Sonie going behind his back to seek family planning services in the company of another man.

“Kama msichana amepelekwa kuwekewa family planning na chali mwingine. Ule daktari amemuwekea ndo anakupigia kukuambia demu yako amekuwa hapa na chali fulani kuwekea family planning.

"So don’t think things just happen, there is a reason to everything that happens and that why is said if I decided to speaks, I will mess up people’s life's out her. So there is still a lot to say and if you want the truth I can tell it for even four hours,” Mulamwah noted.

He added: “Things are getting overboard we try to keep quiet but the other party is not doing the same. She is doing interviews on a daily basis. There is a lot and don’t be quick to judge, because she was not even sure who the father to the kid was.”

Mulamwah drops another bombshell amid public squabble with Sonie Pulse Live Kenya

Mulamwah’s inflammatory remarks followed an earlier statement that he no longer sees his daughter Keilah Oyando as much as he would like, alleging that his ex-girlfriend Caroline Muthoni (Sonie) has denied him access.

The comedian also accused Sonie of threatening to change their daughter's name.

“Honestly ata sijui kama bado anaitwa Keilah (I have no idea if she is still called Keilah), the mother told me she will change the names and tell the kid babake alikufa (her father died)," Mulamwah revealed.

The funnyman further stated that due to the disagreement between the two of them, his family had not been allowed to see the child or conduct certain cultural practices they subscribe to in marking a child's milestones.

“My family has never seen the kid alikataa kumleta (Sonie refused to bring her) home, she even shaved her on her own against the norms,” said Mulamwah.

Mulamwah drops another bombshell amid public squabble with Sonie Pulse Live Kenya

However, Sonie has refuted the allegations with her own claim that during Mulamwah's last visit, Keilah was two months old.

"I have never denied him access ya kuona mtoi (to see the child). The last time aliona (he saw) Keilah was akiwa (when she was) two months," she stated.