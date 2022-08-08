RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mulamwah exposes the 'Mubaba' dating his ex-lover Sonie [Screenshot]

Dennis Milimo

Mulamwah strikes again after Sonie introduced her new boyfriend to the world

Kenyan comedian David Oyando stage name Mulamwah has opted to spoil the party for his baby mama Caroline ‘Sonie’ Muthoni’ days after revealing that she is back in the dating scene.

Over the weekend, Sonie shared a series of photos and videos enjoying some quality time with her new man. However, all the photos had been captured strategically to hide the face of Sonie’s new boyfriend.

“Can’t get enough of this. Answered prayer," Sonie captioned her videos and photos.

Mulamwah exposes the 'Mubaba' dating his ex-lover Sonie [Photos]

On Monday, Mulamwah joined the conversation alleging that Sonie is dating a married man. The funnyman used his insta-stories to expose the face of the man Sonie is allegedly dating plus that of his wife – warning Sonie to refrain from mentioning his name or else he will expose all the multiple partners she has.

Mwalamwah argues that his ex-girlfriend is setting standards on social media with the introduction of a new boyfriend yet in reality she is dating a married men.

“Mnakulana na Wazee wa miaka 60, halafu mnakuja kuset standards kwa internet with sill pictures and silly interviews,” Mulamwah said.

Mulamwah exposes the 'Mubaba' dating his ex-lover Sonie [Photos]

In a separate post, Mulamwah claimed that the old man dating Sonie is already threatening his life.

“Sasa Mzee amenitishia, anataka kuniua. Its ok. Nishachoka. Make it quick when you come.

"Nikiskia naongelewa tena, 6 more to go. Then tukuje kwa wasanii sas. Ambieni Kijana akapimwe. Sometimes nyamaza nanii,” the comedian remarked.

Sonie is yet to respond to the damming allegations label against her by Mulamwah.

Mulamwah exposes the 'Mubaba' dating his ex-lover Sonie [Photos]
Mulamwah exposes the 'Mubaba' dating his ex-lover Sonie [Photos]

Last year, Sonie raised eyebrows among her followers and fans after announcing that she is no longer an item with baby daddy David Oyando aka Mulamwah.

Sonnie alleged that they agreed to part ways for reasons best known to them, thanking their fans for the love they showed them for the past 4 years.

However, the two have been throwing shade at each other with Mulamwah at one point saying that he is in not the biological father to Keilah Oyando, a baby they welcomed in 2021.

Dennis Milimo

