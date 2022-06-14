RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mulamwah finally meets Ezekiel Mutua as they bury their 1 year hatchet [Photos]

Handshake at last for Mulamwah and Ezekiel Mutua

Kenyan comedian David Oyando stage name Mulamwah has finally ironed out his differences with Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK) CEO Ezekiel Mutua a year after trading harsh words on social media.

On Tuesday, June 14, 2022 the comedian put up photos posing with Mutua with an explanation that he is now ready to work with the MCSK boss in the near future.

“Yesterday we met with Dr Ezekiel Mutua, we spoke and Squared our differences. We are now best pals . Hatchet buried . Looking forward to working with MCSK in the near future as promised. Asante bro,” Mulamwah wrote.

Ezekiel Mutua also confirmed that he met Mulamwah at Marwa Music Awards at the Nairobi Cinema and they had a handshake.

“Leo nilipata Mulamwah at the Marwa Music Awards at Nairobi Cinema tukafanya handshake. . . It was good meeting you bro!,” Mutua remarked.

In February 2021, Mulamwah put Mutua on the blast over what her termed as not fulfilling his promises at a time he was still at the helm of Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) as the CEO.

The funnyman resurfaced Mutua’s tweet, promising to mentor and make him the clean content ambassador, a promise he never fulfilled.

“Hellow sir, Ezekiel Mutua, it’s almost a year since your promise, did you mean it or you were just tweeting for the moment, or am I “inaccessible”?. If the GVT cannot help us as youth, then please don’t instill false hope in us, it’s better you leave us to suffer in peace,” tweeted Mulamwah.

However, in his defense Mutua pointed out that the comedian did not fit the "Clean Content Ambassadors" bill, and that’s why he was dropped.

“Bro, my little token of support was personal, not Govt. Sorry if it gave you a false sense of entitlement. We did a background check on you and U didn't fit the "Clean Content Ambassadors" bill. We do not support filth & bad manners. Content does not have to be dirty to sell!” said Ezekiel Mutua tweet to Mulamwah

In April 2020, Mutua promised to help Mulamwah get back to his groove after announcing that he was quitting comedy over cyber bullying.

