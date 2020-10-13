Comedian David Oyando aka Mulamwah has clarified that he is not dating upcoming socialite Shakilla after being spotted partying together days after breakup with girlfriend Caroline Muthoni alias Sonie.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Mulamwah made it clear that he is not in a relationship with Shakillah and they only met at the opening of club in Kitengela and decided to have a good time together

“About yesterday’s events, no one is dating anyone here and there is nothing in between any of Us whatsoever. It was just partying with those that are vybing with the same energy as you are. Any ways I am loving the new me, lessons ate to be learned. Siasa ziishe sasa tupige chronicles kama kawa, so subscribe and let’s roll, newly structured show loading, we must have fun regardeless. Konkiii,” clarified Mulamwah.

Mulamwah and Shakilla

Getting Cosy

Videos of Mulamwah getting cosy with Shakillah had raised eyebrows among their fans, with many assuming that he had started a new relationship with Shakillah, something he has now clarified.

Last week, the comedian was a trending topic in Kenyan after going public with his breakup with girlfriend Sonie.

The comedian put up a long post on his Instagram page, stating that his relationship with Sonie had ended, wishing her well in her next chapter in life. Mulamwah appreciated Sonie for being instrumental in is well-being for the better part of this year, acknowledging all the challenges they have been through together.

Also Read: Mulamwah clashes with Kamene Goro following her comment on his public breakup

Mulamwah with Caroline Muthoni alias Sonie

"Dear SONIE, 💔

…Lessons are there to be learned, and eggs have to be broken to make omelettes . Mwenye alienda haja husahau , but mwenye alikanyaga hatawai . I believe all this will one day make sense . Asante sana for always being there for me . You made sure that am not a caricature. Can't say any more but wish you all the best the world can offer in your Bussiness , familly and careeer. I respect everything about you and decisions , what makes you happy makes me happy too , for the gender is for the goose , For this , Some will be happy (Kamati) , some sad but What matters is how you feel and progress on , even as we part ways I will always love you and keep you at heart until the day I will undergo rigor mortis , livor mortis and algor mortis . The when , the why and the how remains between us . Merci mi amor 🖤🖤" reads part of Mulamwah’s post.

Also Read: Switch TV’s Tony Kwalanda and Colleague Joyce Maina engaged (Photos)