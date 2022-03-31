Mulamwah makes U-turn on dating Ruth K, unveils her as his 2nd signee

On Wednesday March 30, 2022, Mulamwah claimed that he has never dated Ruth, despite numerous videos and photos posted while embracing her.

The skit-comedian now says he has no intentions whatsoever of pursuing a romantic relationship with her.

The comedian made the clarification at a time he was introducing Ruth as the second artiste signed to his record label Mulamwah Entertainment.

“Congratulations Ruth K, welcome to Mulamwah Ent as the 2nd signed artist. Thanks for the hard work patience and determination, her first project drops this Friday. By the way, we've never dated, and we don't intend to, it was misunderstood,” Mulamwah announced.

Mulamwah, Sonie and B- Classic Pulse Live Kenya

The funnyman also divulged that currently he is single and focusing on building his projects.

“As for me I remain single and focused on my works and the other projects ahead,” Mulamwah posted.

After being signed to Mwalamwah entertainment Ruth K said: “Glad to be under Mulamwah ENT. It's a start of a new journey. First project Serereka drops this Friday featuring @vall_wambo.”

In December 2021, Mulamwah announced the closure of his record label, over what he termed as too much hatred from netizens, amidst his breakup with his baby mama Caroline alias Sonie.

“So unfortunate that the environment created online is not healthy at all, all the trolls and abuse online should not be your portion. I was there before and I don’t want you at the same spot. It’s quite difficult to progress with all this friction. I hereby announce indefinite closure of mulamwah ent,” stated Mulamwah at the time.