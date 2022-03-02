Mulamwah building his 1st home, months after buying land [Video]

On Wednesday, March 2, Mulamwah made it known to the world, and his 475,000 Instagram followers, that he has kick-started the process of building his first home.

The comedian shared a short clip capturing a lorry delivering building materials at his piece of land, with an encouragement for young people to take it step-by-step on their goals.

“Steps, God is great. Focus young kings; ipo siku (a day will come),” shared Mulamwah.

Mulamwah’s move towards owning his own house, excited his fans who joined the conversation with encouragement and congratulatory messages.

With the new investment, Mulamwah now joins the list of entertainers who have built houses from a career in the performing arts, among them Jalang’o, Jua Cali, Obinna, Timmy, Producer Teddy B and Akothee.

Congratulatory messages from Fans and Celebrities'

realmikewachira May whatever project you are working on, conclude successfully my brother 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌

prezzo254 Keep winning bruv ⚓

blessednjugush Vile inafaaaaa

_pokot_niccur IPO siku tu Konkii🙏✊

imanifavour1 Congratulations 🎊

fahad_maalim Trust the process and grind hard lad🔥💯

cleoh_da_lovechild Well done konkiii🙌

How Mulamwah is building his wealth

In July 2021, Mulamwah challenged his peers to prioritise saving the little money they get, at a time he was going to purchase his first piece of land.

The comedian said that he wanted to use his story to inspire and challenge other young people to keep on doing what they do best no matter the circumstances.

Holding bundles of cash, a happy Mulamwah thanked his fans for always supporting his hustle and encouraging him to keep going.

"Today I want to inspire someone, I’m going to buy my first piece of land from comedy.