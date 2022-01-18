Producer Magix Enga’s chilling confession on how he joined Illuminati [Video]

In an interview with YouTuber Presenter Ali, Enga disclosed that he was introduced to Illuminati by a lady he met at the Junction Mall in Nairobi and within a few days his life was thriving.

“That Illuminati thing is real and people should stop joking about it. Mimi ilinifanyikia nikiwa 23... 24 years and now I’m turning 30 years. Kuna dem alikam mzungu tukahave a meeting pale Junction Mall, tukaongea, akaniuliza maisha inanipelekaje maanake naona you are a dope producer and you can also sing. Akaniambia naeza kulink na big musicians wenye wamepitia through me na wamekuwa successful

"(I was about 23 or 24 years old, I met with a white lady at the Junction Mall and after talking for a while she told me that she had made some big musicians successful and she could help me too),” alleged Magic Enga.

He went on to explain that the first musician he was linked to was American Producer DJ Khaled.

“The first musician mwenye alinilink na yeye kwa simu hapo kwa simu ilikuwa DJ Khaled, nishawai sema nafanya project na yeye Wakenya wakanitukana sana. Alimpigia na tukaongea… akaniambia mambo inaeza kuwa sawa kwako in the next one or two months if you want na hiyo time mimi nilikuwa mtu naomba sana

"(She called DJ Khaled during our meeting and I spoke to him. At that time I announced that I was working with the DJ and Kenyans really trolled me. But I spoke to him and he assured me that my life would change in one or two months and I listened to him because I was really broke and borrowing constantly at that time),” Enga added.

He went on to narrate: “I did whatever I did lakini hakuna sacrifice ya mtu yeyote… ni damu tu, unadungwa kisu na unatolewa damu. And I bought my first car that month. Na watu waache kutake hii kitu kama joke juu hii dunia tunaishi sai vitu zimechange. Don’t joke with something like illuminati… Nikanunua gari yangu ya pili, ya tatu but ikafika level pesa iko freshi kabisa.

"(There's wasn't any human sacrifice required, they just drew my blood using a knife... Things have changed in the world and no one should mock something like this... I bought three cars and I have all the money I want)," he stated.

Enga also noted that when things started becoming too good and he found himself going back to his old ways of being a prayerful person.

“Nikaanza kuomba na nikafanya accident pale Thika Road, and from that day since kupata accident vitu hazijakuwa poa. Nikizidi kuomba kitu moja inaenda, ingine inaenda ivo ivo

"(When I got back to how I used to pray I got into an accident along Thika Road and since then, the more I pray the more I lose things),” Enga said.

The music producer narrated that he has found salvation but everything he had acquired through Illuminati is gone.

“So sai na fight na maombi… Na kuna wasanii wengi sana Wakenya pia wamefanya kile mimi nilifanya

"(Now I'm just fighting in prayer... But I know many other Kenyan artists have done what I did),” Enga said.

History of Illuminati

Illuminati has been the subject of various conspiracy theories including numerous associations with American pop stars and music from a number of artistes.

According to history, the term 'Illuminati' originated from a secret society formed and operated by a German law professor - Adam Weishaupt - for only 10 years between 1776 and 1786.