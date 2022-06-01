RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Musician Kaz counters closure of the Alchemist bar

Authors:

Amos Robi

Kaz shared different sentiments from what many had regarding the closure of the bar

Kaz reacts to closure of the Alchemist bar
Kaz reacts to closure of the Alchemist bar

Musician Kaz has weighed into the closure of Alchemist Bar in Westlands which was shut down because of alleged instances of racism.

Recommended articles

According to the singer, the outcry by Kenyans especially on social media was uncalled for describing the move as a despicable act by keyboard bullies who are misusing the powers they have.

Kaz said the actions by social media users was going to leave many people jobless which would in turn affect the dependents of the employees at the Alchemist bar.

“The number of jobs lost, hungry homes and loss alchemist has had to suffer at the hands of keyboard bullies is just despicable! You have no idea how powerful your phones are till you’re responsible for all the mouths that go hungry from your actions,” Kaz said on her Instagram stories.

Musician Kaz counters closure of the Alchemist bar
Musician Kaz counters closure of the Alchemist bar Musician Kaz counters closure of the Alchemist bar Pulse Live Kenya

The singer said it was important for everyone to use the powers at their disposal wisely.

"Yes we can all be activists but use your power wisely. Look what you’ve done Shame Shame on you!!” she remarked.

The Alchemist’s tribulations started after a video clip went viral showing discrimination against black people by having white and Indian revelers in one line and blacks in another while waiting in line to enter.

On Monday, the management at Alchemist Bar said that they were closing their doors to pave way for investigations into accusations of racism against clients.

According to an official statement from the management of the entertainment spot, the closure is a temporary measure to allow the Nairobi County Government to probe reported incidents of discrimination.

Kaz reacts to closure of the Alchemist bar
Kaz reacts to closure of the Alchemist bar Kaz reacts to closure of the Alchemist bar Pulse Live Kenya

Nairobi county government also reacted to the matter, suspending the operating license of the bar. Nairobi city governor Ann Kananu said stated that the license was been revoked due to racial discrimination against patrons as well as noise pollution.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Musician Kaz counters closure of the Alchemist bar

Musician Kaz counters closure of the Alchemist bar

Obsessed Harmonize tattoo's Ex-Frida Kajala's face on his leg [Photo]

Obsessed Harmonize tattoo's Ex-Frida Kajala's face on his leg [Photo]

Oga Obinna reveals biggest challenge working with Kamene Goro on Kiss 100 [Video]

Oga Obinna reveals biggest challenge working with Kamene Goro on Kiss 100 [Video]

Alchemist Bar shut down to allow investigations

Alchemist Bar shut down to allow investigations

Prof Hamo & lover Jemutai take birthday celebrations to Mombasa [Video]

Prof Hamo & lover Jemutai take birthday celebrations to Mombasa [Video]

Bridget Achieng opens up on being bullied & trolled for 25yrs over her teeth

Bridget Achieng opens up on being bullied & trolled for 25yrs over her teeth

American rapper Master P's daughter is dead

American rapper Master P's daughter is dead

Wizkid and Tiwa Savage spotted together in the United States

Wizkid and Tiwa Savage spotted together in the United States

Anerlisa Muigai explains why she moved out of posh Lavington home

Anerlisa Muigai explains why she moved out of posh Lavington home

Trending

Anerlisa Muigai moves out of posh Lavington home, sells her Range Rover

Anerlisa Muigai moves out posh Nairobi home, sales Ranger Rover

Wizkid and Tiwa Savage spotted together in the United States

Wizkid flanked by Ayo Animashaun, Tiwa Savage and Audu Makori [Tooxclusive]

Annie Idibia unfollows hubby 2Face Idibia on Instagram

Music icon 2Face Idibia and his wife Annie [Instagram/Official2baba]

Diamond & Zuchu cause a stir with steamy 'Mtasubiri' performance [Video]

Diamond & Zuchu causes a stir with steamy 'Mtusubiri' performance [Video]