According to the singer, the outcry by Kenyans especially on social media was uncalled for describing the move as a despicable act by keyboard bullies who are misusing the powers they have.

Kaz said the actions by social media users was going to leave many people jobless which would in turn affect the dependents of the employees at the Alchemist bar.

“The number of jobs lost, hungry homes and loss alchemist has had to suffer at the hands of keyboard bullies is just despicable! You have no idea how powerful your phones are till you’re responsible for all the mouths that go hungry from your actions,” Kaz said on her Instagram stories.

Musician Kaz counters closure of the Alchemist bar Pulse Live Kenya

The singer said it was important for everyone to use the powers at their disposal wisely.

"Yes we can all be activists but use your power wisely. Look what you’ve done Shame Shame on you!!” she remarked.

The Alchemist’s tribulations started after a video clip went viral showing discrimination against black people by having white and Indian revelers in one line and blacks in another while waiting in line to enter.

On Monday, the management at Alchemist Bar said that they were closing their doors to pave way for investigations into accusations of racism against clients.

According to an official statement from the management of the entertainment spot, the closure is a temporary measure to allow the Nairobi County Government to probe reported incidents of discrimination.

Kaz reacts to closure of the Alchemist bar Pulse Live Kenya