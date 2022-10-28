Masterpiece takes girlfriend out for shopping [Photos]

The 'Chini Ya Mwamba' hitmaker and his girlfriend were seen going cozy on each other in the shopping mall as they held each other's hand most of the time, all smiling and in a conversational mood.

The controversial musician was clad in a white pair of pants and a cream white top while her girlfriend wore an oversized pair of pants and a black top and in another photo, she put on a pair of jeans pants and a white top.

He gave the photo, "Balance the ball".

Masterpiece has often come into the spotlight for the wrong reasons, one of them being the time he released a song with a secular Gengetone artiste Ex Ray.

He became the talk of the town when the two released a track dubbed 'My Baby' which came out on Monday, October 25 and it left many of Masterpiece's fans wondering whether he had switched from gospel to secular music.

The jam is about a girl that the two artists can't live without and they are ready to do anything to win her heart, which is an almost similar song to R Kelly and Usher's 'Same Girl'.

Masterpiece also came into the spotlight when he said he had a crush on socialite and entrepreneur Huddah Monroe saying she is a smart woman. At some point, the musician called on the business lady asking her to get saved.

Speaking during an interview on NTV's 'Udaku Sasa' in March 2019, the star went on to say that there are very few smart women out there and a man can only have a good life when he has a smart woman.

Recently he was on record as he told off fellow musician, Willy Paul for launching his new matatu saying Pozze was past that stage and he ought to be doing much greater projects.

