RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Masterpiece takes girlfriend out for shopping [Photos]

Masia Wambua

The controversial musician has been caught on the wrong side often.

Masterpiece and his girlfriend
Masterpiece and his girlfriend

Gospel musician Emmanuel King who is better known by his stage name as Masterpiece was spotted with his girlfriend in a mall doing shopping.

Read Also

The 'Chini Ya Mwamba' hitmaker and his girlfriend were seen going cozy on each other in the shopping mall as they held each other's hand most of the time, all smiling and in a conversational mood.

The controversial musician was clad in a white pair of pants and a cream white top while her girlfriend wore an oversized pair of pants and a black top and in another photo, she put on a pair of jeans pants and a white top.

He gave the photo, "Balance the ball".

Masterpiece has often come into the spotlight for the wrong reasons, one of them being the time he released a song with a secular Gengetone artiste Ex Ray.

Masterpiece and his girlfriend shopping
Masterpiece and his girlfriend shopping Pulse Live Kenya

READ ALSO: Master Piece shares Huddah Monroe’s Bikini photo calling on her to get saved & fans can’t keep calm

He became the talk of the town when the two released a track dubbed 'My Baby' which came out on Monday, October 25 and it left many of Masterpiece's fans wondering whether he had switched from gospel to secular music.

The jam is about a girl that the two artists can't live without and they are ready to do anything to win her heart, which is an almost similar song to R Kelly and Usher's 'Same Girl'.

Masterpiece also came into the spotlight when he said he had a crush on socialite and entrepreneur Huddah Monroe saying she is a smart woman. At some point, the musician called on the business lady asking her to get saved.

Speaking during an interview on NTV's 'Udaku Sasa' in March 2019, the star went on to say that there are very few smart women out there and a man can only have a good life when he has a smart woman.

Masterpiece and his girlfriend
Masterpiece and his girlfriend Pulse Live Kenya

Recently he was on record as he told off fellow musician, Willy Paul for launching his new matatu saying Pozze was past that stage and he ought to be doing much greater projects.

Masterpiece and his girlfriend during a shopping spree
Masterpiece and his girlfriend during a shopping spree Pulse Live Kenya
Masterpiece
Masterpiece Pulse Live Kenya
Musician Masterpiece
Musician Masterpiece Pulse Live Kenya
Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Masterpiece takes girlfriend out for shopping [Photos]

Masterpiece takes girlfriend out for shopping [Photos]

Gengetone trio Mbuzi Gang unveil video for their song 'Ndasu' [Watch]

Gengetone trio Mbuzi Gang unveil video for their song 'Ndasu' [Watch]

Betty Kyallo's message to her mother on her big day

Betty Kyallo's message to her mother on her big day

Willy Paul shows off car collection in his parking lot [Video]

Willy Paul shows off car collection in his parking lot [Video]

KRG reveals the age at which he made his first million

KRG reveals the age at which he made his first million

Not an engagement - Amber Ray clarifies private ceremony with bae

Not an engagement - Amber Ray clarifies private ceremony with bae

Tems co-writes 'Lift Me Up', the new Rihanna soundtrack for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Tems co-writes 'Lift Me Up', the new Rihanna soundtrack for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Luo benga singer John Udulele's debut album 'Soulful Benga' finally out

Luo benga singer John Udulele's debut album 'Soulful Benga' finally out

Rihanna to release new song after 6 years' studio silence

Rihanna to release new song after 6 years' studio silence

Trending

Karen Nyamu

One last one - Karen Nyamu hints at having another baby

Akon, right, and his brother Bu

Akon says his brother performed in his place when he was overbooked and crowd didn't notice

Lilian Ng'ang'a

Lillian Nganga steps out in style to mark 3 months of motherhood [Video]

Larry Madowo interviewing a woman for a story

Going indepth: Larry Madowo shares limits he is crossing to get stories on air