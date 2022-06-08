Singer Otile Brown shares reason he can't get into politics

Speaking to Mpasho Live, the singer said everyone had the freedom to do what made them happy adding that everyone went into the political space with their goals and reasons.

“Everybody is free to do what makes them happy, to some people it’s a calling, to some its business and to some its an exit plan,” Otile said.

Otile noted that he could make a great leader but did not want to get the pressure the legislatures get once they ascend to office adding that people are not very serious about change.

“I would make good leader but sometimes our people scare us they don’t care about the good leaders anymore, its just like in music, some people are not paying attention to good music anymore, people are not ready for change everyone is self centred,” Otile pointed out.

Singer Otile Brown shares photos of the new mansion he is building Pulse Live Kenya

The comments by Otile Brown come as several artists and creatives who will be contesting different seats in the August 9 general polls have received clearance from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to officially run.

Among those that have been cleared are Felix 'Jalango' Oduor who is seeking the Langata member of parliament seat and Davidson 'DNG' Ngibuini who is eyeing the member of county assembly for Woodley Kenyatta Golf Course Ward.

Comedian Jasper Muthoni known as MC Jessy has also been cleared to run for the Member of National Assembly seat for South Imenti Constituency.

Reactions as Bahati, Jalang'o & MC Jessy are cleared by IEBC to vie for MP seats Pulse Live Kenya

Jubilee Party candidate in Mathare Constituency Kevin Kioko alias Bahati has also received the green light by IEBC to contest in the upcoming general election.

Grandpa Records CEO Yusuf Noah aka Refigah has also been cleared by IEBC to vie for Kibra Constituency MP seat.