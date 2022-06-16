RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Wahu condemns degree requirement for politicians in a deleted post

Amos Robi

The post which the musician has since deleted says some leaders even dropped in primary school but had the skills

Musician Wahu condemns degree requirement for leaders seeking office
Musician Wahu condemns degree requirement for leaders seeking office

Musician Wahu has deleted a post from her Facebook page where she said a degree should not be requisite for a leader.

According to Wahu, there is a need to reprioritize the basis through which the electorate elected their leaders, adding that the leaders had known corruption cases yet what was being looked at was their university degrees.

“We are out here making it a big deal whether or not a politician went to university or not as a qualification to run for office yet so many of those who are vying have known corruption cases. We need to reprioritize,” part of Wahu’s post read.

The singer, who herself holds a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics from the University of Nairobi, further said that a university degree is not proof of leadership acumen. She noted that it's an old-school mentality observing that there are good leaders some of who even dropped out of school at primary level.

Musician Wahu condemns degree requirement for leaders seeking office
Musician Wahu condemns degree requirement for leaders seeking office Musician Wahu condemns degree requirement for leaders seeking office Pulse Live Kenya

“We have so many smart people with great leadership skills that have even dropped out of primary school for one reason or the other, who are we to judge their reasons?” Wahu retorted.

Wahu said honesty and integrity diligence and a track record of good leadership were some indicators people needed to look at when electing leaders.

A cross-check by this writer showed that Wahu had since deleted the post from her page.

Her comments come amidst push and pulls between the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and aspirants to prove they graduated with degrees from recognized universities.

The most notable is Nairobi senator whose bid for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat is hanging in the balance as he battles a petition blocking him from running for office.

Nairobi gubernatorial hopeful Johnson Sakaja
Nairobi gubernatorial hopeful Johnson Sakaja Nairobi gubernatorial hopeful Johnson Sakaja Pulse Live Kenya

The senator has until Sunday to find out his fate with the IEBC as the High Court will be expected to decide the fate. The High Court has also suspended the Commission of University Education’s decision to revoke recognition of Sakaja’s degree from Team University in Uganda.

The court also blocked the IEBC from striking out the name of Sakaja from the list of candidates cleared to vie for the governor seat.

Amos Robi

