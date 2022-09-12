Surprise! Nadia Mukami and Arrow Boy receive surprise gifts and guests

The friends who caught the family unaware carried with them gifts including but not limited to diapers, and t-shirts for the young boy, the mother. Nadia and father, Arrow, a cake for celebrations among other items as could be seen on the clip the young mother shared on her Instagram post.

Nadia Mukami and Arrow Bwoy expecting their 1st child together Pulse Live Kenya

Kai looks like he was born with a basket full of all the things he would have needed as he grows up as the mother says the visitors she receives almost bring everything her son needs adding that she has never bought diapers.

"Yesterday after my rehearsals, Team Nadia surprised me with gifts for Haseeb Kai! It’s amazing how since Kai was born I have never bought Diapers and he turns 6 months in a week’s time!!! He’s such a Favored boy. Thank you, Team Nadia," the award-winning musician said on her Instagram.

The couple who made public their engagement in August 2021 welcomed the first fruit of their union about six months ago this year by the name Kai.

Pulse Live Kenya

The two have always shared all the beautiful steps that their baby, Kai has been making as he grows older with the mother confirming that the young man will soon be turning six months.

The young couple enjoys a massive social media following who according to Nadia and her husband always share tremendous support for the two.

Yesterday's happenings according to the 'Ni Maombi' hit maker happened after she had come from rehearsals and got home where she and arrow boy were doing their home day activities when their friends showed up with the gifts.