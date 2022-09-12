RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Surprise! Nadia Mukami and Arrow Boy receive surprise gifts and guests

Masia Wambua

Singer Nadia Mukami and fiancée Arrow Boy were yesterday caught in surprise when their friends showed up loaded with gifts for the two lovely couple.

Nadia Mukami and Arrow Bwoy welcome bouncing baby boy
Nadia Mukami and Arrow Bwoy welcome bouncing baby boy

Bubbly couple Nadia Mukami and his youthful better half and musician Arrow Boy were yesterday 11 September 2022 hosts to guests they were not expecting to receive in what came out to be a surprise visit and gift from their circle of friends.

Recommended articles

The friends who caught the family unaware carried with them gifts including but not limited to diapers, and t-shirts for the young boy, the mother. Nadia and father, Arrow, a cake for celebrations among other items as could be seen on the clip the young mother shared on her Instagram post.

Nadia Mukami and Arrow Bwoy expecting their 1st child together
Nadia Mukami and Arrow Bwoy expecting their 1st child together Nadia Mukami and Arrow Bwoy expecting their 1st child together Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Nadia Mukami opens up on motherhood struggles

Kai looks like he was born with a basket full of all the things he would have needed as he grows up as the mother says the visitors she receives almost bring everything her son needs adding that she has never bought diapers.

"Yesterday after my rehearsals, Team Nadia surprised me with gifts for Haseeb Kai! It’s amazing how since Kai was born I have never bought Diapers and he turns 6 months in a week’s time!!! He’s such a Favored boy. Thank you, Team Nadia," the award-winning musician said on her Instagram.

The couple who made public their engagement in August 2021 welcomed the first fruit of their union about six months ago this year by the name Kai.

Nadia Mukami and Arrow Bwoy welcome bouncing baby boy
Nadia Mukami and Arrow Bwoy welcome bouncing baby boy Pulse Live Kenya

ALSO READ: Nadia Mukami, Arrow Bwoy argue over son's first milestone [Video]

The two have always shared all the beautiful steps that their baby, Kai has been making as he grows older with the mother confirming that the young man will soon be turning six months.

The young couple enjoys a massive social media following who according to Nadia and her husband always share tremendous support for the two.

Yesterday's happenings according to the 'Ni Maombi' hit maker happened after she had come from rehearsals and got home where she and arrow boy were doing their home day activities when their friends showed up with the gifts.

The cake that was presented to them had a photo of the two when Nadia was heavily pregnant and it bore the name of their now big baby boy Kai.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Surprise! Nadia Mukami and Arrow Boy receive surprise gifts and guests

Surprise! Nadia Mukami and Arrow Boy receive surprise gifts and guests

Power couple Nameless and Wahu celebrate Wedding anniversary

Power couple Nameless and Wahu celebrate Wedding anniversary

My all! Anita Nderu celebrates her husband in their first wedding anniversary

My all! Anita Nderu celebrates her husband in their first wedding anniversary

Fancy fingers as Gov Sakaja wows congregants with his guitar mastery

Fancy fingers as Gov Sakaja wows congregants with his guitar mastery

'Can't take it anymore!' Why Diana Marua is taking music break

'Can't take it anymore!' Why Diana Marua is taking music break

Willis Raburu reveals reason for break up with Marya Prude, Elsa Majimbo on returning to Nairobi & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Willis Raburu reveals reason for break up with Marya Prude, Elsa Majimbo on returning to Nairobi & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Love in the air as Victor Wanyama and wife Serah Teshna celebrate son's birthday

Love in the air as Victor Wanyama and wife Serah Teshna celebrate son's birthday

Anerlisa Muigai surprises Instagram fan hours after mother's swearin-in [Screenshot]

Anerlisa Muigai surprises Instagram fan hours after mother's swearin-in [Screenshot]

Samidoh’s wife, Edday sends tongues wagging with cryptic rant on side-chicks

Samidoh’s wife, Edday sends tongues wagging with cryptic rant on side-chicks

Trending

President Yoweri Museveni and Diamond Platinumz

Diamond Platinumz records song for President Museveni

Crazy Kennar, Kwambox selected among 10 African content creators on Meta's Creators of Tomorrow initiative

Kwambox, Crazy Kennar among 10 African creators selected by Facebook for 1-year deal

Kikuyu singer DJ Fatxo to release another banger after commanding the airwaves with ‘Ndi Mang’a’

DJ Fatxo sanitizes Sabina Chege after claims she bought his German ride

Emmy Kosgei and her dad

Emmy Kosgei elated after father was nominated for National Assembly