RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Sonie responds after Mulamwah spoke of 'sad realities' co-parenting with her

Masia Wambua

Sonie says the claims by Mulamwah are baseless

Celeb co-parents Muthoni Ng'ethe 'Sonie' and comedian Mulamwah
Celeb co-parents Muthoni Ng'ethe 'Sonie' and comedian Mulamwah

Content creator Muthoni Ng'ethe 'Sonie' has rubbished claims made by her baby-daddy David Oyando (Mulamwah) as they marked their daughter's first birthday.

Recommended articles

Responding to Mulamwah's public post, in which he accused Sonie of faking appearances online, the model defended herself saying she has not denied the father of her daughter a chance to spend time together.

"I have never denied anyone a chance to come and see his daughter and I honestly do not have much to say in that line of argument at all," Sonie argued.

During their daughter's birthday, Sonie shared photos and videos online delighted to take the 1-year-old on a trip to Mombasa. Mulamwah was not late in wishing their daughter a happy birthday while indicating that their co-parenting relationship was not all rosy.

Sonie addressed the latest onslaught from her baby daddy during an interview with YouTuber Nicholas Kioko.

Carrol Sonie, ex-Mulamwah lover
Carrol Sonie, ex-Mulamwah lover Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Mulamwah makes polite request to baby mama on daughter's birthday

On the aspect of using their daughter for social media likes and as bait to get money from the father, Sonie had this to say.

"How can I use my kid as a job or bait? Kyla is a brand and so am I so we are two brands that are trying to make life easier for both of us to live because we have a life to live and we don't want to struggle. I don't think I am using my child, she is my child, she is my daughter, I don't have to be told am using my daughter for monetary gains.

"Where does that money go to, Isn't it for the kid? Kyla needs money, and Kyla needs diapers. We need and we have to look for money and it is for her not me. That money does not help me, it is for the kid," Sonie added.

Mulamwah and Carol Sonnie
Mulamwah and Carol Sonnie Pulse Live Kenya

RELATED: Sonie shaves signature dreadlocks [Video]

Sonie cut her signature locks ahead of the daughter's birthday, announcing the change on September 9, 2022 and she acquired a new look.

"I decided to cut off my dreads because it is a new start for me. I wanted to put the past behind me.

"People had been used to seeing me with locks and I do not wish to associate myself with the former Sonie. I wanted to remove and move from everything that was behind me and move forward. So this is my new trademark," she explained during the interview.

She did not disclose details of the past she is leaving behind.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Sonie responds after Mulamwah spoke of 'sad realities' co-parenting with her

Sonie responds after Mulamwah spoke of 'sad realities' co-parenting with her

Gyakie becomes first Ghanaian artiste to perform on VEVO UK’s DSCVR

Gyakie becomes first Ghanaian artiste to perform on VEVO UK’s DSCVR

Confusion over age as Mammito celebrates her birthday

Confusion over age as Mammito celebrates her birthday

'It's over a year' - Stefflon Don finally speaks on break up with Burna Boy (WATCH)

'It's over a year' - Stefflon Don finally speaks on break up with Burna Boy (WATCH)

Filmmaking 101: You must know these screenwriting tips as a budding Screenwriter

Filmmaking 101: You must know these screenwriting tips as a budding Screenwriter

NTV hires 8th KTN journalist, Akothee unveils new boyfriend & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

NTV hires 8th KTN journalist, Akothee unveils new boyfriend & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Rayvanny confirms breakup with Paula Kajala during live performance

Rayvanny confirms breakup with Paula Kajala during live performance

Mulamwah makes polite request to baby mama on daughter's birthday

Mulamwah makes polite request to baby mama on daughter's birthday

Larry Madowo-Victoria Rubadiri reunion in New York lights up social media

Larry Madowo-Victoria Rubadiri reunion in New York lights up social media

Trending

Burna Boy and his ex-girlfriend Steflon Don

'Some things he said in the song are lies' - Steflon Don reacts to Burna boy's hit song 'Last Last'

Cardi B sentenced over strip club fight after pleading guilty

Cardi B sentenced over strip club fight after pleading guilty

Davido, DJ Maphoria

'You've never liked me' Davido tells DJ Maphorisa

Huddah Monroe

Huddah comments on guests' outfits at Ruto's inauguration