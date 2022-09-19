Sonie responds after Mulamwah spoke of 'sad realities' co-parenting with her

Responding to Mulamwah's public post, in which he accused Sonie of faking appearances online, the model defended herself saying she has not denied the father of her daughter a chance to spend time together.

"I have never denied anyone a chance to come and see his daughter and I honestly do not have much to say in that line of argument at all," Sonie argued.

During their daughter's birthday, Sonie shared photos and videos online delighted to take the 1-year-old on a trip to Mombasa. Mulamwah was not late in wishing their daughter a happy birthday while indicating that their co-parenting relationship was not all rosy.

Sonie addressed the latest onslaught from her baby daddy during an interview with YouTuber Nicholas Kioko.

On the aspect of using their daughter for social media likes and as bait to get money from the father, Sonie had this to say.

"How can I use my kid as a job or bait? Kyla is a brand and so am I so we are two brands that are trying to make life easier for both of us to live because we have a life to live and we don't want to struggle. I don't think I am using my child, she is my child, she is my daughter, I don't have to be told am using my daughter for monetary gains.

"Where does that money go to, Isn't it for the kid? Kyla needs money, and Kyla needs diapers. We need and we have to look for money and it is for her not me. That money does not help me, it is for the kid," Sonie added.

Why Muthoni Ng'ethe shaved her signature dreadlocks

Sonie cut her signature locks ahead of the daughter's birthday, announcing the change on September 9, 2022 and she acquired a new look.

"I decided to cut off my dreads because it is a new start for me. I wanted to put the past behind me.

"People had been used to seeing me with locks and I do not wish to associate myself with the former Sonie. I wanted to remove and move from everything that was behind me and move forward. So this is my new trademark," she explained during the interview.