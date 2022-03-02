RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

My dad was jailed for stealing Sh3 million from employer - Mwafreeka

Denis Mwangi

The media personality said that his father's siblings also went to jail for different crimes.

Mwafreeka during an interview with Abel Mutua
Mwafreeka during an interview with Abel Mutua

Former Ghetto Radio presenter Mwafreeka has opened up about his relationship with his late father and how a family history of jailbirds affected his life growing up.

In an episode featuring Abel Mutua on his podcast Iko Nini, Mwafreeka narrated the story of how his father ended up in jail despite having worked a well-paying job.

At only 24 years old, his dad had risen through the ranks to become a Director of Sales and Marketing, in a company operating in Tanzania and Kenya.

Former Ghetto Radio presenter Mwafreeka
Former Ghetto Radio presenter Mwafreeka Pulse Live Kenya

An ambitious sales director, Mwafreeka's father had built trust with his boss that he would often be entrusted with withdrawing money on behalf of his bosses.

Ambition getting the best of him, the man decided to steal Sh3 million from the company and had planned to escape to a new life in France.

His boss would pre-sign the cheques and my father would input the amounts required. One time he wrote a figure of about Sh3 million. He had already instructed my mother to pack our belongings in preparation to move to France.

However, he got nervous when he went to withdraw the money. The bank staff noticed that he was not his usual self because he was acting strange. They decided to confirm the withdrawal with the account holder,” Mwafreeka narrated.

After the transaction was flagged by the company’s boss the ambitious sales director was arrested and later sentenced.

The podcast presenter expressed that he wished that his father had been the one to narrate the tale, unfortunately, they were not as close and Mwafreeka had to rely on stories from relatives.

These are the stories I wish he told me… The job was well paying, he was getting good money and he didn’t need to steal, unfortunately, he had bigger dreams,” Mwafreeka added.

Following the conviction of Mwafreeka’s dad, one of his uncles also went to jail after being caught while attempting to steal Sh800,000 from his employer.

Hands gripping the bars of a jail cell
Hands gripping the bars of a jail cell Hands gripping the bars of a jail cell Pulse Live Kenya

That was one of my greatest fears, all my father’s brothers went to jail, most of his cousins also went to jail. I was worried that it was a generational thing.

I can’t forget a conversation with another of my uncles, an accountant who was once jailed in Kodiaga [Kisumu Maximum Prison]… he told me in Luo that someone taking you jail is no different than taking your life,” the podcaster recalled.

Mwafreeka also added that his father’s struggle with alcoholism was the reason teh media personality chose to become a teetotaller.

Denis Mwangi

