Mwalimu Rachel breaks silence on allegations of messing up Sailors Gang

In a Q&A session via her insta-stories, a curious fan reached out to Mwalimu with the said claims, prompting her to respond.

“That you messed up some music group you were managing,” a fan commented on Rachel’s ‘What do you know/think you know about me?' question.

In a quick rejoinder, the MRX Media founder said that she will never defend herself against the allegations levelled against her because her conscience is clear.

“Again, I will never defend myself here. My actions will speak louder. Mungu wangu halali. This is why I’m at peace and people hate that,” said Mwalimu Rachel.

Mwalimu’s statement come days after Sailors member Peter Miracle Baby accused her along with her talent management agency of taking everything from them.

"World mzima ilikua na ikaona tukinyang'anywa vitu zetu zote including: account zetu, doo zetu, deals za mamilioni zikapingwa na mnajua nani aliduu ivo... But ikanyamaziwa.

"(The whole world watched and witnessed as everything was taken away from us, including: our accounts, our money, and our deals which were worth millions were fought. And everyone knows who did this to us, and no one said a thing)," the musician lamented.

Perhaps explaining why he's been away from the music scene, Peter Miracle Baby stated that he is focused on ventures that will help him earn a living.

"Sioni tukisaidiana na maswali za ufala nkt! That's why naduu chenye itaniletea food kwa meza so uki feel kuuliza swali please nakubeg uezi kosa...

"(I am not willing to answer these stupid questions! That's why I'm doing only what will put food on my table so if you feel like you'd like to ask a question, please, I beg you, go...)," the artiste stated while adding some unprintable words.

The Fall Out

In 2020, Mwalimu Rachel accused Sailors Gang of breaching their contract with her by signing with a different record label without her knowledge.

In the process, the music group was denied access to their YouTube channel and consequentially, their music.