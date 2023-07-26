Mwanaidy shares emotional confession to Hassan on his special day

The couple tied the knot on June 9, and Mwanaidy expressed how Hassan's love transformed her, replacing her previous 'gangster-like' behavior.

She revealed that she never imagined herself dating Hassan, but he proved to be her soulmate and answered prayer.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Mwanaidy continued by expressing that her thoughts are free to go anywhere, but surprisingly, they always head in Hassan's direction.

"On this special day I'd like to remind you that my love continues to grow stronger each day and my happiness is inexplicable," Mwanaidy wrote.

Mwanaidy gushes over Hassan Mugambi

Mwanaidy continued by expressing that her thoughts are free to go anywhere, but surprisingly, they always head in Hassan's direction.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Regardless of how stressful my day may be, I know that at the end of the day, I have the ultimate stress reliever and best friend that I can rely on during my darkest times," Mwanaidy added.

Pulse Live Kenya

She concluded by saying that Hassan is the most amazing person that happened to come into her life and that he is firmly planted in her soul.

Hassan and Mwanaidy's relationship

Love is a beautiful thing, especially when you find someone who supports your career and dreams, and that is exactly what Hassan has been doing lately on his social media pages.

ADVERTISEMENT

The investigative reporter has been sharing photos of Mwanaidy on his timeline and tagging her business whenever he eats there.

Hassan has a daughter, and he frequently posts pictures of her on social media, particularly when picking her up or dropping her off at school.