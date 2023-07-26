Citizen TV's Hassan Mugambi celebrated his birthday on July 26, and his wife and chef, Mwanaidy Shishi, took to her Instagram page to send him heartfelt birthday wishes.
Mwanaidy shares emotional confession to Hassan on his special day
Mwanaidy while wishing Hassan a happy birthday revealed how the reporter changed her life
Recommended articles
The couple tied the knot on June 9, and Mwanaidy expressed how Hassan's love transformed her, replacing her previous 'gangster-like' behavior.
She revealed that she never imagined herself dating Hassan, but he proved to be her soulmate and answered prayer.
Mwanaidy continued by expressing that her thoughts are free to go anywhere, but surprisingly, they always head in Hassan's direction.
"On this special day I'd like to remind you that my love continues to grow stronger each day and my happiness is inexplicable," Mwanaidy wrote.
Mwanaidy gushes over Hassan Mugambi
Mwanaidy continued by expressing that her thoughts are free to go anywhere, but surprisingly, they always head in Hassan's direction.
"Regardless of how stressful my day may be, I know that at the end of the day, I have the ultimate stress reliever and best friend that I can rely on during my darkest times," Mwanaidy added.
She concluded by saying that Hassan is the most amazing person that happened to come into her life and that he is firmly planted in her soul.
Hassan and Mwanaidy's relationship
Love is a beautiful thing, especially when you find someone who supports your career and dreams, and that is exactly what Hassan has been doing lately on his social media pages.
The investigative reporter has been sharing photos of Mwanaidy on his timeline and tagging her business whenever he eats there.
Hassan has a daughter, and he frequently posts pictures of her on social media, particularly when picking her up or dropping her off at school.
Some women have not received news of Hassan's engagement to Mwanaidy well, simply because they had a crush on him, and he is now off the market.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke