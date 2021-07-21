My anxiety is near breaking point - Larry Madowo opens up on heartbreaking story.

In an article published on CNN, Madowo said that his uncle died of Covid-19 before he could get a vaccine and now he feared the worst for his granny.

“Every time I see a call from home, my heart sinks. I always fear that they're ringing to say that my grandmother has died. She has been on a ventilator for four weeks and my anxiety is near breaking point. The dreaded call could come at any time: Covid-19. Again,” he wrote.

He expressed disappointment with the limited access to the vaccine that African countries are facing while developed countries had surplus quantities.

The acclaimed journo gave an example of how easy it was for him to be vaccinated in the US while priority groups in Kenya struggled.

According to statistics, more than half of the US population was already inoculated compared to only 1.1% of Kenyans.

“I had just finished filming at a crammed ICU treating critical Covid-19 patients in Uganda's capital of Kampala last month when I learned that my uncle Justus had himself died of the virus across the border in Kenya.

“I was heartbroken and angry. He was not vaccinated because Kenya didn't and still does not have enough shots even for a senior like him,” Larry expressed in the article.

The Nyanza and Western regions are experiencing a rise in Covid-19 cases which prompted the government to announced new measures in 13 worst-hit counties.

The government has started sourcing different vaccines apart from AstraZeneca whose shortage has delayed the county’s vaccination drive.

In his last address on the pandemic, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced that Kenya was expecting 13 million vaccine shots from Johnson and Johnson in August.

The Ministry of Health plans to administer at least 150,000 doses daily to reach President Kenyatta’s target of 26 million Kenyans by the end of 2022.