I had eye surgery - Julie Gichuru reveals as she turns 48

In a birthday note shared on social media, the former Citizen TV news anchor said that she underwent an eye surgery but glad she is recovering well.

She also mentioned that her husband had a major surgery performed on him but he is fairing on well, as they were able to take of each other through it all.

Julie Gichuru and her hubby Pulse Live Kenya

Julie turns 48

“Marking another year around the sun with gratitude. 💖 Woke up to the most melodious quavering of the water thick knee (birds), took my breath away. They always chirp so beautifully but today was stupendous, felt like nature was handing me a gift.

What a journey the last year has been — filled with blessings and also heartbreak. So much to be thankful for... I had eye surgery and I am recovering well - my vision which was deteriorating fast is so greatly improved I don't need glasses anymore. My darling simba also had major surgery and he is doing well too, by the grace of God. We had the opportunity to care for each other through this - what an honour to serve and help each other - to help heal, support, encourage and strengthen each other. So very thankful. ❤.” Said Julie Gichuru.

The TV personality narrated that along the way they have lost their loved ones and they live knowing that they shall meet again.

“And, we have experienced such great loss - deeply cherished loved ones have gone ahead of us. They are resting now. And as they rest, we must live on, knowing we shall be together again. 💔

“Goodbye 47 - thank you for a year of life. Hello 48. 🙏,” reads Julie’s post.

22 years of love

Referring to themselves as the modern-day Alejandro and Lerato, Julie Gichuru was all smiles on Valentine’s Day (2021) sharing secrets to her long-lasting marriage. 22 years is definitely not a walk in the park and she tells us how she has been happy this long.

Julie urges that friendship and respect is most important to any relationship and celebrating romance should not be placed as a priority on Valentine’s Day; as you can do that everyday with your loved one.

“22 years of love 🙏🤩. It's not about a day of romance or material things.