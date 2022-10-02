My twin - Diamond gushes over look-alike son[Photo]

In a recent social media post, the Tanzanian superstar could help but gush over his son. The singer who hardly shares posts of his children described his boy as his twin expressing much affection toward him.

“Love you Twin!🖤” Diamond briefly captioned the photos of his son.

Although he rarely shares photos of his children, the singer does never hesitates to spend quality time with his children whenever opportunities present themselves.

In June 2022 during his visit to the country, the singer warmed the hearts of fans after he shared photos enjoying quality time with his boy.

Diamond’s baby mama Tanasha Donna has praised the singer’s parenting saying he is a good father. Tanasha claimed that co-parenting with Naseeb Junior's dad is easy because he is doing his best to cater and to be supportive of their son.

"Honestly, not bad I mean he is trying to be a good dad and I have to give him credit for that," she said.

The songbird, however, noted that being a single mother has not been an easy journey for her because of her music career but she insisted that her son gave her a reason to continue pursuing it.

"Being a single mum is not easy because you are juggling a lot of things you know, You are trying to pursue your career and you are a mother at the same time. You and the father are separated even though he is still in his life but you are separated, but obviously, it is a hustle," said Tanasha.

It is one of the best things that’s happened to me. It is a beautiful thing at the same time honestly I could not imagine my life without my son, ’cause he’s what drives me now," she added.

