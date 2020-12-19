Former Inooro TV news anchor Frederick Muitiriri has revealed that he was fired from the station at a time when his wife was seven months pregnant.

Muitiriri who was giving a summary of how the year 2020 has been for him said it all happened as a result of the media layoffs that occurred due to covid-19 effects on businesses.

According to him, he knew he was committed to his work and thought he was safe, but the axe still fell on him.

Muitiriri, however, mentioned that 8 days later he got a job with Red Cross-owned TV station Switch, where he works as a news anchor and talk show host, a job he applied for the same day he was fired from Inooro.

He mentioned that the new job had better terms in many aspects and was better paying and at the same time fulfilling.

He noted that he underwent 2 surgeries in 2019, and made a decision to stop complaining about things that happen to him, little did he know that God was preparing him for what was to come.

“After two painful surgeries in 2019, I made a firm decision that I would stop all the negative energy in my life and appreciate life as is. I told myself that I would start seeing EVERYTHING as half full. And I stopped complaining. Little did I know what God was preparing me for. The media world was shaking (still is) and laying off was happening left right center. I was committed to my work and I was very active so I knew I was very safe..weee then it happened to me and on one cold day, I was laid off. This laying off will have a full chapter in my upcoming biography hehehe! My wife was 7 months pregnant! Wee, sema ku sweat! Graciously, I immediately got another job, in 8 days! I actually applied for that job the day I was laid off! Hapa ndio mnasema Halleluya! The terms were way better in many aspects; better paying (salary is a state of mind hehehehe), very challenging and exciting at the same time, fulfilling and my mind was finally at peace. Peace is important people. Peace,” wrote Muitiriri.