My wife was my first girlfriend ever - Johnny Drille

The singer disclosed this during an interview with actress Iyabo Ojo on her Gold Room with Iyabo Ojo show. Speaking on the origin of their relationship, Drille stated that he met Tahini in 2018 at one of his shows after being signed to Mavin Records, and she also worked at the record label.

He began, "The first time I saw her was at one of my shows in 2018. She was sitting in the front row next to a white woman. At some point, I thought both of them were white. She is mixed race."

Drille stressed that after they got to talking after meeting again, he knew right there and then that she was the one for him. It was at that point that he said that he had never had a girlfriend before meeting her, and he was 28 years old at the time.

"So, when I was working on another show in Abuja, we got talking. We met in October, and by January, I knew I was going to marry her. And I told her I was going to marry her. For me, it was a deep conviction. A lot of people will not believe this, but she was my first girlfriend. I never had a girlfriend before her. I married the first woman that I said 'I love you' to, and I always wanted it to be that way; it doesn't have to be that way for everyone," he added.

However, when asked if he was a virgin when he met his woman, the singer laughed and jokingly evaded the question. Even though he never had a girlfriend, he sure knew to keep his business private when the time came.

It is worthy of note that Drille kept his relationship out of the public eye throughout their relationship, even until their wedding day. On top of that, the couple secretly got married in 2022 under wraps and did not disclose that until July 2023, when they marked their first anniversary.

