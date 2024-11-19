The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Mylee Staicey speaks on breaking ties with best friend Dorea Chege

Lynet Okumu

Digital creator Stacy Ndaise, famously known as Mylee Stacy, has spoken out about her fallout with best friend Dorea Chege. Despite both having dated the same person in the past, the two maintained a close bond until their recent separation.

A past image of Digital creator Stacy Ndaise, popularly known as Mylee Stacy with Dorea Chege
  • Digital creators Mylee Staicey and Dorea Chege have experienced a fallout in their friendship.
  • Mylee explained the reasons behind the separation.
  • They had been close friends for years and even shared a unique past of dating the same person.

Digital creator Stacy Ndaise, popularly known as Mylee Staicey, has finally opened up about the reasons behind the fallout with her best friend, Dorea Chege.

Fans had long noticed the two were no longer as close as they used to be, sparking speculation about what went wrong.

In an interview with Oga Obinna, Mylee addressed the situation, explaining that while they were once inseparable, life took them in different directions.

“Tulikosana... We were best friends. Tulikuwa tunashinda pamoja (We had a fallout… We were best friends. We used to spend a lot of time together),” Mylee revealed.

A past image of Digital creator Stacy Ndaise, popularly known as Mylee Stacy with Dorea Chege
She shared that sometimes friendships require space to allow for growth and understanding.

“I feel like in life, at times you need space kidogo to just get to have a better friendship, if we’ll ever be friends again,” she said.

Mylee elaborated on the challenges that strained their relationship. She mentioned that she felt their friendship lacked mutual understanding and balance.

Inafika point you get to learn you are someone’s friend, but she is not your friend,” she said, hinting that the friendship was one-sided. She added that she realised she had placed Dorea in a special position in her life, but the feeling was not mutual.

“Nirealise hakuwa ameniweka mahali nilikuwa nimemueka (I realised she had not placed me where I had placed her),” Mylee explained.

Ambition also played a role in the fallout. “There’s this place I wanted to get to, and sometimes hakuwa anaelewa (she didn’t always understand),” she said.

A past image of Digital creator Stacy Ndaise, popularly known as Mylee Stacy with Dorea Chege
Despite their differences, Mylee believes time apart could allow them to rebuild their friendship with more respect and understanding in the future.

Staicey and Dorea’s history goes beyond their recent fallout. The two had been friends for years, often creating content together with fellow influencers Carol Sonnie and Morin Actress.

Interestingly, they also share a unique past. Both women dated the same person — singer Weezdom. Despite this shared history, the two remained close friends until their recent split.

In 2022, they both entered the political scene, vying for different seats. However, their political bids were unsuccessful. Their shared experience in politics adds another layer to their bond.

Mylee Staicey
Although Mylee and Dorea are no longer as close as they once were, Mylee remains optimistic about the possibility of rekindling their friendship.

“We needed to be apart so that next time, if we ever be friends, kukuwe na so much understanding and respect in the friendship (there will be more understanding and respect in the friendship),” she said.

Fans have expressed mixed reactions to the news of their separation. While some sympathise with Mylee and Dorea, others hope the two will reconcile in the future. Many pointed out the importance of mutual respect and understanding in friendships.

Mylee Staicey
For now, both women seem focused on their individual paths, leaving fans wondering if they will ever reunite as friends.

