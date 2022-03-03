RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

New twist as Mylee Staicey sues Weezdom, leaks their private chats

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

I choose to handle this the legal way - Mylee Staicey

Weezdom and Mylee Staicey
Weezdom and Mylee Staicey

Social media influencer Mylee Staicey has opted to take legal action against her ex-boyfriend Weezdom.

Recommended articles

In a statement, Mylee said that he has been forced to involve the police over what she termed harassment and defamation from her ex-lover.

She mentioned that the online fight with her ex-boyfriend has affected her mental health and she has chosen to pursue legal redress.

“A lot has been said and written about me in regards to my previous relationship. Every week there is a new story about Mylee Staicey and as always I choose to ignore but it’s now gotten to a point whereby it’s too much! It’s affecting my family, my brand, my relationship, my social life and my mental health. With all said and written I choose to handle this the legal way coz honestly at this point it’s beyond me! I have seen public figures break up but I have never seen anything of this sort,” Mylee said in part.

Staicey went on to leak her private chats with Weezdom while denying all the allegations levelled against her by the former music manager.

“According to Weezdom's statement it’s all lies, ever since I posted that I don’t want to be associated with him I've been getting insults, vulgar texts and threats from him, in the name of he knows someone who can hack my IG account and I can’t do anything about it because 'he made me',” she lamented.

Adding that: “ I have moved on with my life and to be honest am happy and at peace. One thing for sure is there can never be a replica of Mylee Staicey. You can copy me but you can never be me. Also, any organization that deals or anyone who is dealing or had to deal with this kind of harassment, cyberbullying… advise me on what step to take next coz all I want is respect, peace and my freedom. I honestly fear for my life, my social media platforms.”

Weezdom and Mylee Stacey
Weezdom and Mylee Stacey Weezdom and Mylee Stacey Pulse Live Kenya

The statement come days after Weezdom renewed their fight online, this time hurling unprintable insults at her.

He asked Mylee to quit interfering in his new relationship, saying that she needed to accept that their failed relationship is irreparable.

“My previous girlfriend Mylee is a cheap whor* who should stop texting me and calling my wife usiku (at night)… Anisahau na auze hio kitu yake pole pole bila pressure (She should forget me and sell herself without pressure),” wrote Weezdom.

This is not the first time, Weezdom and Mylee are being embroiled in an ugly online spat. On January 17, the two were again throwing salvos at each other after Staicey announced that their on-and-off relationship was irredeemably off.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Lulu Hassan & Rashid Abdalla reveals little known details about Zora as show ends

Lulu Hassan & Rashid Abdalla reveals little known details about Zora as show ends

New twist as Mylee Staicey sues Weezdom, leaks their private chats

New twist as Mylee Staicey sues Weezdom, leaks their private chats

Swahili telenovela 'Zora' coming to an end

Swahili telenovela 'Zora' coming to an end

Kenyan BBC journalist graduates with distinction on his masters degree

Kenyan BBC journalist graduates with distinction on his masters degree

Sean Andrew Kibaki finally reveals why he cut his dreadlocks [Video]

Sean Andrew Kibaki finally reveals why he cut his dreadlocks [Video]

Kim Kardashian declared legally single

Kim Kardashian declared legally single

'Tinder Swindler' Simon Leviev sued by real Leviev family

'Tinder Swindler' Simon Leviev sued by real Leviev family

'I considered dropping out' - DJ Cuppy opens up about struggles at Oxford University

'I considered dropping out' - DJ Cuppy opens up about struggles at Oxford University

Sarah Hassan's message to fans as she clocks 1M followers on Instagram

Sarah Hassan's message to fans as she clocks 1M followers on Instagram

Trending

Esther Musila reveals biggest challenge in marriage with Guardian Angel

Guardian Angel and his Wife Esther Musila

Kenyan YouTube couple takes down channel with 14 million views

Rama Oluoch and Shiko Nguru

Diana B explains why she used Prado TX gift for the 1st time on Saturday

Diana Bahati leaning against Prado TX gift from her hubby Kevin Bahati

Frankie reacts to break up with Corazon Kwamboka with this video

Frankie Just GymIt Proposes to Baby Mama Corazon Kwamboka in Zanzibar (Photo)