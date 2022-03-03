New twist as Mylee Staicey sues Weezdom, leaks their private chats

In a statement, Mylee said that he has been forced to involve the police over what she termed harassment and defamation from her ex-lover.

She mentioned that the online fight with her ex-boyfriend has affected her mental health and she has chosen to pursue legal redress.

“A lot has been said and written about me in regards to my previous relationship. Every week there is a new story about Mylee Staicey and as always I choose to ignore but it’s now gotten to a point whereby it’s too much! It’s affecting my family, my brand, my relationship, my social life and my mental health. With all said and written I choose to handle this the legal way coz honestly at this point it’s beyond me! I have seen public figures break up but I have never seen anything of this sort,” Mylee said in part.

Staicey went on to leak her private chats with Weezdom while denying all the allegations levelled against her by the former music manager.

“According to Weezdom's statement it’s all lies, ever since I posted that I don’t want to be associated with him I've been getting insults, vulgar texts and threats from him, in the name of he knows someone who can hack my IG account and I can’t do anything about it because 'he made me',” she lamented.

Adding that: “ I have moved on with my life and to be honest am happy and at peace. One thing for sure is there can never be a replica of Mylee Staicey. You can copy me but you can never be me. Also, any organization that deals or anyone who is dealing or had to deal with this kind of harassment, cyberbullying… advise me on what step to take next coz all I want is respect, peace and my freedom. I honestly fear for my life, my social media platforms.”

Weezdom and Mylee Stacey Pulse Live Kenya

The statement come days after Weezdom renewed their fight online, this time hurling unprintable insults at her.

He asked Mylee to quit interfering in his new relationship, saying that she needed to accept that their failed relationship is irreparable.

“My previous girlfriend Mylee is a cheap whor* who should stop texting me and calling my wife usiku (at night)… Anisahau na auze hio kitu yake pole pole bila pressure (She should forget me and sell herself without pressure),” wrote Weezdom.