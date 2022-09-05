Nadia Mukami and Arrow Bwoy argue over son's first major milestone [Video]

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nadia Mukami and Arrow Bwoy argue over son's first major mile stone [Video]

Amos Robi

Nadia said she was behind the success of their son while her husband on the other hand discredited her

Singer Nadia Mukami
Singer Nadia Mukami

Parents are joyed when their children make major milestones no matter how little they are. Some times it is however not clear who is to be credited with first successes.

Read Also

Nadia Mukami and her husband Arrow Bwoy are in bone of contention as to who is behind their sons first major mile stone

Through her Instagram Nadia Mukami said her son Haseeb Kai had began sitting on his own however the two parents could not agree on who taught him how to sit on his own first.

“I am the one that has been training him how to sit on his own, I bought that tool which has been training him you are taking away my shine,” she told her hubby.

Arrow Bwoy on the other hand said the family has been uncertain about training him to sit on his own and he has been the one taking sole responsibility.

READ: Nadia Mukami says Arrow Bwoy is just a fiancé until they officially wed

“You people have been afraid of teaching the boy to sit on his own I am the one that has been swaying him when he is calm,” Arrow Bwoy defended his argument.

The couple welcomed their son in March and created an Instagram page for him which immediately saw 5,000 followers come on board. Currently the page has 19K followers and is almost clocking 20K.

Nadia Mukami recently opened up on her struggles with motherhood months after giving birth.

Nadia Mukami and Arrow Bwoy welcome bouncing baby boy
Nadia Mukami and Arrow Bwoy welcome bouncing baby boy Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Nadia Mukami shares her unusual cravings and motherhood updates 2 months after delivery

Nadia said she wore a happy face to the public but had struggles inside saying it took a lot to overcome what she was going through.

The Maombi hit maker further said that help she sought from friends was mistaken for faking weakness and that she was being over emotional.

"I really struggled with the whole new mummy thing! Bruh! I am a very strong woman but I really did get overwhelmed. I tried to try to tell anyone how hard that shift was, and the story was; why are you acting weak, you are not the first one, you are being emotional," she said.

Singer Nadia Mukami
Singer Nadia Mukami Singer Nadia Mukami Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Nadia Mukami opens up on motherhood struggles

Nadia noted that parenting had a toll on her career saying that she stuck to prayer for guidance.

“Work overwhelmed me the most! I felt like no one understood me at all. I just asked God for strength and guidance!" she stated.

The singer did her first performance after giving birth in Meru where she pulled a major crowd in a solo concert.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Jamal Rohosafi responds to claims he impregnated Amber Ray

Jamal Rohosafi responds to claims he impregnated Amber Ray

Nadia Mukami and Arrow Bwoy argue over son's first major milestone [Video]

Nadia Mukami and Arrow Bwoy argue over son's first major milestone [Video]

Singer Tanasha Donna blasts blogger after media interview

Singer Tanasha Donna blasts blogger after media interview

Kanye West declares Wizkid’s ‘Essence’ best song in music history

Kanye West declares Wizkid’s ‘Essence’ best song in music history

Brenda Jons reveals why she no longer identifies as LGBTQ+

Brenda Jons reveals why she no longer identifies as LGBTQ+

Citizen TV presenter Laura Karwirwa resigns, announces move to England

Citizen TV presenter Laura Karwirwa resigns, announces move to England

Azziad answers troll who said her video was not worth his attention [Screenshot]

Azziad answers troll who said her video was not worth his attention [Screenshot]

Beyoncé turns 41 years old today

Beyoncé turns 41 years old today

Njugush's beautiful message to his wife as she celebrates 30th birthday

Njugush's beautiful message to his wife as she celebrates 30th birthday

Trending

Nigerian gospel singer Dunsin Oyekan [Instagram/DunsinOyekan]

Gospel singer Dunsin Oyekan survives car accident

DJ Mo and Size 8 house in Lavington

Size 8: Why I left my matrimonial home after fight with DJ Mo

American rapper Kanye West [Instagram/KanyeWestTheGoat]

'I have addiction to porn and it destroyed my family' - Kanye West

Jackie Matubia and Blessing Lung'aho

Blessing Lung'aho and Jackie Matubia address breakup rumours