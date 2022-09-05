Nadia Mukami and Arrow Bwoy argue over son's first major milestone [Video]

Nadia Mukami and her husband Arrow Bwoy are in bone of contention as to who is behind their sons first major mile stone

Through her Instagram Nadia Mukami said her son Haseeb Kai had began sitting on his own however the two parents could not agree on who taught him how to sit on his own first.

“I am the one that has been training him how to sit on his own, I bought that tool which has been training him you are taking away my shine,” she told her hubby.

Arrow Bwoy on the other hand said the family has been uncertain about training him to sit on his own and he has been the one taking sole responsibility.

“You people have been afraid of teaching the boy to sit on his own I am the one that has been swaying him when he is calm,” Arrow Bwoy defended his argument.

The couple welcomed their son in March and created an Instagram page for him which immediately saw 5,000 followers come on board. Currently the page has 19K followers and is almost clocking 20K.

Nadia Mukami opens up on motherhood struggles

Nadia Mukami recently opened up on her struggles with motherhood months after giving birth.

Pulse Live Kenya

Nadia said she wore a happy face to the public but had struggles inside saying it took a lot to overcome what she was going through.

The Maombi hit maker further said that help she sought from friends was mistaken for faking weakness and that she was being over emotional.

"I really struggled with the whole new mummy thing! Bruh! I am a very strong woman but I really did get overwhelmed. I tried to try to tell anyone how hard that shift was, and the story was; why are you acting weak, you are not the first one, you are being emotional," she said.

Singer Nadia Mukami Pulse Live Kenya

Nadia noted that parenting had a toll on her career saying that she stuck to prayer for guidance.

“Work overwhelmed me the most! I felt like no one understood me at all. I just asked God for strength and guidance!" she stated.