Nadia Mukami and Arrow Bwoy welcome bouncing baby boy [Photos]

Denis Mwangi

Arrow Bwoy described their son as the most beautiful gift he has ever received

Kenyan music couple Nadia Mukami and Arrow Bwoy have welcomed their newborn baby who was delivered on Thursday night.

In a post on her Instagram, Nadia announced that their newborn was called Haseeb Kai.

Welcome to our world Haseeb Kai,” she said in a short statement.

On his part, Arrow Bwoy described their son as the most beautiful gift he has ever received.

We received the most Beautiful Gift Ever @haseebkai 👑 welcome to our world @nadia_mukami ❤️❤️❤️👑 thank you @rfh_healthcare my Queen and the Prince are in the safe hands 🙏🏾

Their son already has an instagram account with 5,000 followers so far.

The couple confirmed the news of the pregnancy in March, during the launch of their foundation dubbed Lola and Safari foundation.

According to the couple, the foundation will be out to help young mothers and mothers-to-be get access to satisfactory healthcare and maternal health.

The lovebirds disclosed that their foundation was born out of a miscarriage they suffered in 2021 and the need to help others access quality healthcare services.

The confirmation of Nadia’s pregnancy comes after months of keeping it a secret from the public eye.

“No one has to die just for gender's sake, just because you are a woman and you got a baby, it doesn’t have to put you in danger. Sometimes you are frustrated.

“I remember when I got pregnant, God remembered me the most. I have done so many cooperate deals because I have embraced my journey privately. Watu wa blogs mko hapa najua mtasema Nadia alikuwa anaficha mimba, no. Pregnancy is a very private journey, there are days you wake up you have a big meeting but you just want to sleep the whole day. So sometimes some of us don’t want to reveal it out there,” said Nadia Mukami.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

