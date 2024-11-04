Nadia Mukami announces break after asthma attack

Kenyan singer Nadia Mukami has surprised her fans with the news that she will be taking a break from performing.

The mother of one recently released her first album, Queen of the East, and has been actively performing. However, she now feels it is essential to take some time off and focus on her health after experiencing a serious incident during a recent performance.

Health concerns prompt break

On October 3, Nadia took to Instagram to explain the reasons behind her decision to step back from the stage.

Kenyan singer Nadia Mukami Pulse Live Kenya

She revealed that during the Oktoba Fest event over the weekend, she felt an overwhelming surge of energy while performing.

However, this intense excitement took a toll on her health. As she was leaving the stage, she suffered an asthma attack and collapsed.

In her post, Nadia expressed her gratitude to her dancers, DJ, and team for their quick response during the emergency.

She wrote, “Yesterday during #Oktoba Fest I had mad energy and vibes on stage until my chest couldn't take it anymore and had an asthma attack and collapsed on my way backstage! I have been ill for a while, and after this weekend, I shall take a break till the 15th to take care of my health!”

Kenyan singer Nadia Mukami (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

Fans show support

The news of Nadia’s break left many of her fans concerned about her well-being. Many took to social media to send their best wishes and encourage her to rest and recover fully before returning to the stage.

Supportive messages flooded in, with fans urging her to take as much time as she needs to prioritise her health.

Nadia Mukami has built a loyal fan base over the years, and her recent announcement highlights the importance of taking care of one's health, even in the face of a busy career.

Kenyan singer Nadia Mukami (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

