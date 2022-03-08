Nadia Mukami & Arrow Bwoy announce pregnancy as they launch own foundation

The couple confirmed the news during the launch of their foundation dubbed Lola and Safari foundation.

According to the couple, the foundation will be out to help young mothers and mothers-to-be get access to satisfactory healthcare and maternal health.

Nadia Mukami and Arrow Bwoy expecting their 1st child together Pulse Live Kenya

The lovebirds disclosed that their foundation was born out of a miscarriage they suffered in 2021 and the need to help others access quality healthcare services.

The confirmation of Nadia’s pregnancy comes after months of keeping it a secret from the public eye.

“No one has to die just for gender's sake, just because you are a woman and you got a baby, it doesn’t have to put you in danger. Sometimes you are frustrated.

“I remember when I got pregnant, God remembered me the most. I have done so many cooperate deals because I have embraced my journey privately. Watu wa blogs mko hapa najua mtasema Nadia alikuwa anaficha mimba, no. Pregnancy is a very private journey, there are days you wake up you have a big meeting but you just want to sleep the whole day. So sometimes some of us don’t want to reveal it out there,” said Nadia Mukami.

On January 7, 2022, the Maombi hit-maker revealed that she had a miscarriage in 2021 but decided to keep the sad news private.

“The answer is simple for as long as that celebrity likes!! Nani mwingine akona swali! I lost a child and grieved in private last year I didn’t make it anyone’s business!! Anyone in question of my pregnancy, Leave me the fuck alone!,” said Nadia Mukami.