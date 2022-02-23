Nadia Mukami explains she has never followed Arrow Bwoy on Instagram

Responding to a curious fan, Ms Mukami sought to clarify their respective accounts on the platform had never followed each other to begin with, therefore, allegations of unfollowing each other are unfounded.

“Yaani mliamua kuunfollow each other mtuconfuse? (You decided to unfollow each other so that you can confuse us),” the fan had asked.

Nadia added that their relationship is fairing well, insisting that the chatter around the fact that they don't follow each other online were rumours.

Singer Nadia Mukami pours her heart out to Arrow Bwoy in #Raha [Video] Pulse Live Kenya

“We have never followed each other! Mnalazimisha udaku (You're trying to start rumours),” reads Nadia’s response.

On Tuesday, a number of gossip pages in Kenya peddled claims that Nadia and Arrow Bwoy had unfollowed each other, which has now been dismissed by the artiste.

Nadia made the clarification while promoting Arrow’s upcoming album dubbed Focus, set to be released on March 12, 2022.

“There goes the album cover for Arrow Bwoy's new album titled Focus dropping on 12th March 2022. We have so much for you this year,” Nadia promised.

In August 2021, Nadia and Arrow confirmed that they were an item after keeping it a secret for quite some time.

“Are we dating? Yes. I have been Arrow’s/Ali’s girlfriend for some time now. I have been dating. We have been together for a longer time than people can actually guess… When I met Arrow I was in a relationship, so when I started dating him I was in another relationship,” said Nadia Mukami.