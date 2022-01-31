Nadia Mukami finally unveils first artiste signed under her record label

On Monday, Nadia used her social media pages to introduce singer and songwriter Latinoh aka King of Love, as her first signee.

The 22-year- old who was born and raised in Likoni, Mombasa County, will get an opportunity to showcase his talent through a collabo he has been featured in by Nadia.

“I introduce to you @latinohofficial a 22 Year old youth from Likoni, Mombasa.

"His vocal ability, melodies, Songwriting & personality is what wowed me to take him under my wing,” Nadia said.

Nadia Mukami signs singer Latinoh Pulse Live Kenya

The Maombi hit-maker urged her fans to accorded her signee the support he deserves and follow him on all his social media pages.

“Ladies & Gentlemen, tomorrow at 12Noon we release our first single together, SIWEZI.

Follow him across all social Media platforms as: Latinoh Official and let's support this young man! For Business, Bookings & inquiries email: booklatinoh@sevenscreativehub.com or call 0110020395@latinohofficial , #KaribuSevens @sevenscreative_hub,” shared Nadia Mukami.

The unveiling of Latinoh come days’ after Nadia said that she is in mission to expand her empire by signing new talents.

“Introducing our new artist 1st February 2022. In the first release, I feature the artist. New Music video loading,” reads Nadia Mukami’s announcement on January 20, 2022.

Legeza Remix

On the hand, Nadia challenged talented singers and rappers who are looking for an opportunity to showcase their talent to jump on Legeza (Remix) that will be released soon.

“Are you a talented female singer/rapper looking for an opportunity to show the world you still got it? Well, Sevens Creative Hub through Nadia Mukami is calling upon talented female singers/rappers for the remix of her single, Legeza.

“All you have to do is send a demo of you rapping or singing on the YouTube uploaded beat to info@sevenscreativehub.com or tag Nadia Mukami and Sevens Creative Hub on all social media platforms then you must use the hashtag #JengaSanaaNaSevens. All the best to the participants,” shared Nadia Mukami.