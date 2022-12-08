Nadia Mukami confirms breakup rumours with Arrow Bwoy

The two have a son together and rumours of their separation surfaced recently but there was no concrete evidence to ascertain the allegations.

The mother of one has taken to her Instagram page today to confirm that the two haven't been together for a while.

Pulse Live Kenya

"Just to clarify to the guys trying to book Arrow Bwoy and I. I have run out of lies. We have not been together for a while, we broke up. Kindly contact individual management for bookings. One love." She posted.

This comes a few weeks after her ex-fiancee showered her with praise on her birthday, expressing growth in their love and praising her for being a good mother to their son Haseeb Kai.

“The Bond Growing stronger on a Daily. An amazing mother to our son, a wonderful lover and a friend, I am loving the lady you have become … May The Almighty grant you All your wishes as you turn 23 happy birthday my Queen I love you pona Haraka Tufanye ile kitu,” Arrow Bwoy wrote.

It was obvious that people would notice the change in the turn of events for a couple who were used to doing most of their things together.

The main reason behind their separation is still unclear but we will update you in case of any updates in regard to their situation.