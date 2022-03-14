Maombi hit-maker Nadia Mukami has penned down a sweet message to his fiancé Ali Yusuf stage name Arrow Bwoy, after being treated to a surprise proposal in front of their fans and friends.
Nadia Mukami pours her heart out to Arrow Bwoy after surprise proposal
I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you – Nadia
An excited Ms Mukami divulged that she is happy to have said yes to Arrow - whom she described as the love of her life.
She also disclosed that she fell in love with the Utembe World CEO because he has always treated her like a princess.
“I said yes to the love of my life @arrowbwoy. I fell in love with you because of how you always treat me like a Princess. You have the most amazing Heart: Your heart is clean & I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you,” Nadia said in part.
The songstress also went down the memory lane, recollecting all the battles they have fought as a couple.
“We have fought so many battles together. People see the artist, the bad boy. I see the responsible family man. My Son is lucky to have you as a father. He is so blessed. I guess the men in your family were really brought up well because of how you guys carry yourselves. God Bless your mother🙏♥️ Even in the Next life, I still wanna be with you.😉 I love you Ali Etale. Our goals this year & dreams are starting to Manifest. I wanna be rich with you,” the singer narrated in the post.
The two, who are also expecting a child together, got engaged during the launch of Arrow’s album at the Junction Mall on the night of Saturday March 12, 2022.
The artiste tricked Nadia into a dance before going down on his one-knee to pop the big question ‘Will you marry me’ and he ended up getting a big yes.
Nadia responded with a "Yes!" as fans proceeded to cheer for the newly engaged Nadia and Arrow Bwoy.
The two first confirmed that they have been an item in August 2021, at the time indicating that they had kept it private for some time.
