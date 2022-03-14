An excited Ms Mukami divulged that she is happy to have said yes to Arrow - whom she described as the love of her life.

She also disclosed that she fell in love with the Utembe World CEO because he has always treated her like a princess.

Nadia Mukami pours her heart out to Arrow Bwoy after surprise proposal Pulse Live Kenya

“I said yes to the love of my life @arrowbwoy. I fell in love with you because of how you always treat me like a Princess. You have the most amazing Heart: Your heart is clean & I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you,” Nadia said in part.

The songstress also went down the memory lane, recollecting all the battles they have fought as a couple.

“We have fought so many battles together. People see the artist, the bad boy. I see the responsible family man. My Son is lucky to have you as a father. He is so blessed. I guess the men in your family were really brought up well because of how you guys carry yourselves. God Bless your mother🙏♥️ Even in the Next life, I still wanna be with you.😉 I love you Ali Etale. Our goals this year & dreams are starting to Manifest. I wanna be rich with you,” the singer narrated in the post.

The two, who are also expecting a child together, got engaged during the launch of Arrow’s album at the Junction Mall on the night of Saturday March 12, 2022.

The artiste tricked Nadia into a dance before going down on his one-knee to pop the big question ‘Will you marry me’ and he ended up getting a big yes.

Nadia responded with a "Yes!" as fans proceeded to cheer for the newly engaged Nadia and Arrow Bwoy.