Nadia-Arrow Bwoy break up, Tshala Muana rests and more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Kenyan songwriter Nadia Mukami has confirmed that she is no longer together with her baby daddy Arrow Bwoy.

The two have a son together and rumours of their separation surfaced recently but there was no concrete evidence to ascertain the allegations.

The mother of one has taken to her Instagram page today to confirm that the two haven't been together for a while.

"Just to clarify to the guys trying to book Arrow Bwoy and I. I have run out of lies. We have not been together for a while, we broke up. Kindly contact individual management for bookings. One love." She posted.

Pulse Live Kenya

This comes a few weeks after her ex-fiancee showered her with praise on her birthday, expressing growth in their love and praising her for being a good mother to their son Haseeb Kai.

“The Bond Growing stronger on a Daily. An amazing mother to our son, a wonderful lover and a friend, I am loving the lady you have become … May The Almighty grant you All your wishes as you turn 23 happy birthday my Queen I love you pona Haraka Tufanye ile kitu,” Arrow Bwoy wrote.

Mark Masai announces his next move after leaving NTV

Former NTV senior news anchor Mark Masai has revealed he plans of addressing the topic of human resources at the workplace following his exit from Nation Media Group.

Masai, who was let go on December 2, 2022, in what the media house termed as a restructuring of its workforce, said that both human resources and work operations should be handled better.

Without delivering into much detail he teased that Kenyans should look out for his take.

“Let's face it, a conversation needs to be had about HR and how operations can be managed better. Watch this space...Today,” he said in a post on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

Kenyans urged the journalist to serve them the tea as to what transpired between him and his employer in the comment section.

Pulse Live Kenya

“I am here for the vawulens (violence),” Roy Waite urged, to which Masai responded: “Hapana buana I come in peace.”

“Kenya has been boring, give us drama,” urged Vinnie, a Twitter user but the anchor said he did not like drama.

However, Masai said he was working on creating a YouTube platform to connect with his fans

The journalist said that he would follow in the footsteps of former Kiss 100 presenter Adelle Onyango who ventured into digital media following her exit from Radio Africa Group.

Harmonize deletes 'Weed Language' from YouTube days after release

Tanzanian artist Harmonize has apologized to his fans for deleting his song on streaming platforms some moments after publishing it.

In a post shared on Instagram, the singer apologized for the language used in the song, stating it was against the culture and traditions of the people of Tanzania.

He further added that the song was intended to widen his music reach across borders.

Pulse Live Kenya

“Uongozi wa Konde Music Worldwide unaomba radhi kutokana na maudhui ya wimbo tuliotoa hivi karibuni unaoitwa Weed Language’. Wimbo huu ulilenga kupanua nakukuza muziki wetu je ya mipaka ya nchi yetu. Lakini Tafsiri ya maudhui ya wimbo huo yanakiuka maadili utamaduni mila na desturi pamoja na mongozo ya mamlaka za serikali nchini.” Read the post.

The Konde Gang CEO has promised to release better songs that align with Tanzania’s culture and traditions. “Pia Tunahaidi kuboresha nyimbo zetu ili ziendane na utamaduni wetu pamoja na miongozo ya mamlaka ya serikali," Read the poster.

Mike Sonko surprises Lava Lava in his Upper Hill office with gifts [Video]

Bongo Flava star Lava Lava is in Kenya and he has had an opportunity to visit Mike Sonko in his Upper Hill office.

The former Nairobi County governor shared a clip and a series of photos embracing and gifting the musician some valuables.

Sonko was over the moon as he conversed with Lava Lava in his office before he decided to give him a mini tour of the luxurious office.

The climax of it all came when Sonko ushered the artist to a section of the room full of shoes, slides, perfumes, goggles and watches.

Sonko asked him to pick whatever he liked and you could notice that the artist was spoilt for choices as he tried to figure out what suited him.

Pulse Live Kenya

Lava Lava could be heard praising Sonko all along as he looked around in the fully equipped room.

He ended up settling for a pair of shoes, a pair of goggles, a watch and perfume. He was still perplexed even as he grabbed his early Christmas gifts.

Sonko didn't hesitate to ask Lava Lava's Dj to pick a pair of shoes also and he happily grabbed a pair of slides while stating that they have always been his favourite.

Lava Lava will perform at Club Volume in Mombasa on Christmas Eve alongside his Dj.

Zuchu postpones Nairobi and Eldoret shows

Celebrated Tanzanian singer, Zuchu has postponed her eagerly awaited show, Vybz Konnekt which was to be held in Nairobi, and Eldoret featuring other Kenyan artists.

In a post shared on Instagram by TrueBaq and Jabali Entertainment, the event has been postponed to the 8th and 9th of April 2023, where one will take place in Kisii.

“We are all highly disappointed but the good news is that both events have been rescheduled to take place during the easter weekend on Saturday, April 8th, and Sunday, April 9th 2023 respectively. We hope you can join us then.” Read the press release.

It is not yet clear why the event has been postponed but as stated in the press release, it’s because of circumstances beyond their control.

Pulse Live Kenya

This comes a few days after the 'Sukari' hitmaker broke down in tears over a failed show in Houston Texas during her tour.

"As an artist, nobody ever prepares you for moments like this. My show in Houston didn't go as planned. Ila Namshukuru kila aliejitokeza kwa ajili yangu. I love y'all . As I'm crying and sobbing right now ila hii leo imenipa hasira ya kufanya zaidi," said Zuchu.

She admitted that such experiences recently made her think twice about choosing music as a career, but has since accepted failure as part of her success.

My early Christmas gift - Thee Pluto splashes millions to acquire sleek ride

Celebrated Kenyan content creator and social media sensation, David Ndegwa popularly known as Thee Pluto has added a new car to his collection after splashing millions to acquire a new sleek ride.

Taking to social media, the content creator shared the good news with his fans, revealing that he had just acquired a new Prado TXL.

Thee Pluto shared that his current workload necessitated the purchase of another car to add to his current collection.

“That is the old Pluto and this is the new Pluto…this was acquired because of the workload. Diesel machine. We thank God,” Thee Pluto explained as he shared photos and videos of the new car that is white in colour.

Pulse Live Kenya

“I had to add an extra unit of diesel asset due to workload🎉 My early Christmas gift. NEW PRADO TXL. All glory to God🙏🏽. My car plug always Mawangi Mercedes,” he added.

His latest acquisition is the third vehicle that the content creator has bought in a span of two years that has seen him emerge as one of the country’s leading content creators.

Congolese singer Tshala Muana dies in Kinshasa

Renowned Congolese singer Elizabeth Tshala Muana Muidikayi, known as stage name Tshala Muana is dead.

The crooner breathed her last on Saturday morning, December, 10 in Kinshasa. Her death was confirmed by her companion, Claude Mashala in a post on social media.

“The good Lord has decided to take over the national mamu Tshala muana. May the good God be glorified for all the good times she has brought us to this earth.. Goodbye Mamu from me," Mashala wrote without delving into the details about the cause of her death.

She was 64 at the time of her death.

Pulse Live Kenya

Considered the "Queen of Mutuashi", a traditional dance music from her native Kasai region, the deceased teamed up with other musicians of her generation to popularize Congolese music across the globe and was fondly referred to as "Mamu National”.

The Congolese songbird had been unwell for some time and was recently admitted in hospital for treatment.

She released several hit songs and performed at different concerts.

She was an outstanding singer in the 80's and 90's with songs like Dezo Dezo and Karibu Yangu that dominated the airwaves.

Milly Wa Jesus cautioned against gastric balloon weight loss procedure

Content creator, Milly Wa Jesus has excited netizens after sharing a video of her mother cautioning her against undergoing the gastric balloon weight loss procedure to lose weight.

Milly had apparently warmed up to the idea of undergoing the weight-loss procedure that was also endorsed by her husband, Kabi Wa Jesus, but her mother had a different opinion.

A video posted on the couple’s You Tube channel shows the mother of two informing her mother of the plans to go to Turkey for the procedure.

Milly’s mother expresses her opposition to the procedure, noting that she looked fine as she was.

Kabi Wajesus and Wife Milly Pulse Live Kenya

"Aki please, usimeze hio kitu. Wewe usifanye plastic surgery. Na si uko sawa, naskianga Kabi akisema uko tu sawa. Let me ask you, you have a husband, why are you looking for mahips? Women feel good about the opposite gender," she said.

Milly's declined to give her blessings for the content creator to proceed with the procedure and explained that according to her, having a big tummy is normal as the content creator had given birth to many kids.