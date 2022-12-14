Nadia set to launch a new business on Koinange Street

The celebrated singer and songwriter took to Instagram to share the good news with her followers while unveiling the official logo of the upcoming beauty parlour at Deluxe Mall.

The logo has a fancy N for Nadia, the tagline reading glamor at its best. The singer also shared the parlor’s page which already has 2,000 followers.

Many fans congratulated her on the big move, others asked if they could get a job while many pledged to support her business.

Pulse Live Kenya

This has been a good year for Nadia, who has been breaking barriers in the music industry and levelling up in every possible way.

In January, she signed her first artiste Latinoh aka King of Love, under Seven Creative Hub, her record label. This was after announcing that she wanted to expand her empire by signing new talent.

Lola and Safari Foundation

In March she and her ex-fiancé, Arrow Bwoy launched Lola and Safari foundation, an organization that would help young mothers and mothers to get access to satisfactory maternal healthcare services.

Pulse Live Kenya

The celebrity couple had disclosed that their foundation was born out of a miscarriage they suffered in 2021 and the need to help others access quality healthcare services.

“No one has to die just for gender's sake, just because you are a woman and you got a baby, it doesn’t have to put you in danger. Sometimes you are frustrated,” said Nadia during the launch.

Pulse Live Kenya