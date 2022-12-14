ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nadia set to launch a new business on Koinange Street

Pulse Contributor

Nadia also owns a record label and runs a charitable foundation advocating for womens' access to maternal health services

Nadia Mukami [Instagram]
Nadia Mukami [Instagram]

Self-named African popstar Nadia Mukami is set to launch a new business in Nairobi CBD along Koinange Street over the weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The celebrated singer and songwriter took to Instagram to share the good news with her followers while unveiling the official logo of the upcoming beauty parlour at Deluxe Mall.

The logo has a fancy N for Nadia, the tagline reading glamor at its best. The singer also shared the parlor’s page which already has 2,000 followers.

Many fans congratulated her on the big move, others asked if they could get a job while many pledged to support her business.

Nadia Mukami [Instagram]
Nadia Mukami [Instagram] Pulse Live Kenya

This has been a good year for Nadia, who has been breaking barriers in the music industry and levelling up in every possible way.

In January, she signed her first artiste Latinoh aka King of Love, under Seven Creative Hub, her record label. This was after announcing that she wanted to expand her empire by signing new talent.

In March she and her ex-fiancé, Arrow Bwoy launched Lola and Safari foundation, an organization that would help young mothers and mothers to get access to satisfactory maternal healthcare services.

Nadia Mukami set to launch new business in Nairobi CBD
Nadia Mukami set to launch new business in Nairobi CBD Pulse Live Kenya

The celebrity couple had disclosed that their foundation was born out of a miscarriage they suffered in 2021 and the need to help others access quality healthcare services.

“No one has to die just for gender's sake, just because you are a woman and you got a baby, it doesn’t have to put you in danger. Sometimes you are frustrated,” said Nadia during the launch.

Nadia Mukami [Instagram]
Nadia Mukami [Instagram] Pulse Live Kenya

Nadia joins the league of women entertainers who also dabble in businesses, among them media personality Betty Kyallo, singer Wahu Kagwi, actor Jackie Matubia and others.

Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Nadia set to launch a new business on Koinange Street

Nadia set to launch a new business on Koinange Street

YouTuber Nicholas Kioko enters music industry with debut single featuring girlfriend [Video]

YouTuber Nicholas Kioko enters music industry with debut single featuring girlfriend [Video]

Reason Jeff Koinange is going off TV screens

Reason Jeff Koinange is going off TV screens

Why Azziad Nasenya could soon relocate to Germany

Why Azziad Nasenya could soon relocate to Germany

Zari meets Shakib’s parents, promises them grandchildren

Zari meets Shakib’s parents, promises them grandchildren

Adele says she had five therapy sessions a day during divorce from ex-husband

Adele says she had five therapy sessions a day during divorce from ex-husband

Harmonize greets Christina Shusho with a bow after they bumped into each other

Harmonize greets Christina Shusho with a bow after they bumped into each other

Justina Syokau roasted for photoshopping curvy body [Photo]

Justina Syokau roasted for photoshopping curvy body [Photo]

Taylor Swift joins film making industry

Taylor Swift joins film making industry

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Comedian Mammito held a comedy show, Mammito and Friends concert which turned out to be her first sold-out laugh concert.

Terence Creative over the moon as Mammito achieves another milestone

At odds: Sizzla Kalonji and DJ Khaled

Jamaican reggae legend burns up platinum disc sent to him by DJ Khaled

Mark Masai

Mark Masai makes comeback with new show days after exiting NTV [Video]

Journalist Mark Masai

Mark Masai announces his next move after leaving NTV