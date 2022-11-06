RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nadia Mukami treats mother to beautiful retirement party [Video]

Amos Robi

Many fans were startled by Nadia Mukami's mother's young looks

Nadia Mukami treats mother to beautiful retirement party
Nadia Mukami treats mother to beautiful retirement party

Singer Nadia Mukami treated her mother to a beautiful retirement party as she leaves the workforce for retirement.

Recommended articles

The mother of one who had just performed at the Choma na Ngoma event showed her excitement as she led her mother to the retirement party which was held at their home.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, Nadia prayed for blessings upon her mother as she exited the labour force.

“Thank you, God for blessing me so that I can Bless my mother!! Ndio Kuingia Retirement party😁😁😁😌😌😌🔥🔥🔥🔥,” she wrote.

Nadia’s mother’s outfit was great with many fans surprised by her young looks to the extent some questioned whether that was her mum or her sister. Here are some of the reactions.

aishashee60 Is she your mum or your sister aki wallah she beautiful ❤️hawa ndio manyanya dotcom

sheillah_chege Please tell me who dressed your mom... I've been looking for such an outfit for sooo long.. My ruracio must be😍👌

estherpirena May we all be this much blessed to give our parents good life before they leave this earth 🙌❤️❤️❤️

liliansibia She made you a hero treat her like her hero 😍😍😍😍😍 this so cute

greycjohnsons Way to go girl ....tapping into ur kind of blessing nifurahishe mama pia

roches_vibe Aaw God bless you girl for making mama smile❤️❤️congratuations to mum

Singer Nadia Mukami
Singer Nadia Mukami Singer Nadia Mukami Pulse Live Kenya

READ: My mum would wake me up at 3 am to pray – Nadia Mukami on struggle she has been going through

Nadia’s mother has been supportive of her daughter’s career especially as she just got in. The singer has previously revealed that her mother would wake up in the middle of the night to pray for her when things were hard for her.

“The only person who had my back when things were hard was my mum. She would wake me up to pray together at 3 am and I am glad her prayers have been working lately,” she said.

Nadia Mukami’s mother is retiring from the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Akorino model Carey Priscilla and bae show off their new house [Photo]

Akorino model Carey Priscilla and bae show off their new house [Photo]

4 key highlights of Thee Pluto and Shiru's journey to parenthood [Photos]

4 key highlights of Thee Pluto and Shiru's journey to parenthood [Photos]

Thee Pluto welcomes first child with Felicity Shiru

Thee Pluto welcomes first child with Felicity Shiru

How KQ pilots' strike has made Karen Nyamu's birthday worthwhile

How KQ pilots' strike has made Karen Nyamu's birthday worthwhile

Nadia Mukami treats mother to beautiful retirement party [Video]

Nadia Mukami treats mother to beautiful retirement party [Video]

Crazy Kennar speaks about working with Useful Idioty again

Crazy Kennar speaks about working with Useful Idioty again

Watch gospel singer Mercy Masika's reaction after eating frog legs in the DRC

Watch gospel singer Mercy Masika's reaction after eating frog legs in the DRC

Watch Jalang’o fire up the crowd with electrifying performance in Nairobi

Watch Jalang’o fire up the crowd with electrifying performance in Nairobi

Thee Pluto's message to fiancée as she heads for the delivery room

Thee Pluto's message to fiancée as she heads for the delivery room

Trending

Davido and Chioma

Nigerian star Davido and fiancée Chioma reportedly lose son

US rapper Takeoff's last moments

US rapper Takeoff's last moments before he was shot dead [Photos]

Emma Too and Trevor Ombija

Trevor Ombija's tiff with beauty queen escalates

Mary Lincoln who was prayed for after her racy photos were leaked online

Gospel musician Mary Lincoln repents after intimate photos surfaced online