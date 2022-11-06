Nadia Mukami treats mother to beautiful retirement party [Video]

The mother of one who had just performed at the Choma na Ngoma event showed her excitement as she led her mother to the retirement party which was held at their home.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, Nadia prayed for blessings upon her mother as she exited the labour force.

“Thank you, God for blessing me so that I can Bless my mother!! Ndio Kuingia Retirement party😁😁😁😌😌😌🔥🔥🔥🔥,” she wrote.

Nadia’s mother’s outfit was great with many fans surprised by her young looks to the extent some questioned whether that was her mum or her sister. Here are some of the reactions.

aishashee60 Is she your mum or your sister aki wallah she beautiful ❤️hawa ndio manyanya dotcom

sheillah_chege Please tell me who dressed your mom... I've been looking for such an outfit for sooo long.. My ruracio must be😍👌

estherpirena May we all be this much blessed to give our parents good life before they leave this earth 🙌❤️❤️❤️

liliansibia She made you a hero treat her like her hero 😍😍😍😍😍 this so cute

greycjohnsons Way to go girl ....tapping into ur kind of blessing nifurahishe mama pia

roches_vibe Aaw God bless you girl for making mama smile❤️❤️congratuations to mum

Singer Nadia Mukami Pulse Live Kenya

Nadia’s mother has been supportive of her daughter’s career especially as she just got in. The singer has previously revealed that her mother would wake up in the middle of the night to pray for her when things were hard for her.

“The only person who had my back when things were hard was my mum. She would wake me up to pray together at 3 am and I am glad her prayers have been working lately,” she said.