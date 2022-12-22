Nadia Mukami's song 'Kai Wangu' bags top award

'Kai Wangu' a dedication to her son, is one of the songs off her EP, 'Bundle of Joy' which she featured her ex-fiance Arrow Bwoy.

Nadia on her Instagram shared the good news with her followers stating that the award is for her son Haseeb Kai whom she delivered on March 26th, 2022.

She also congratulated herself for the mental instability she experienced in silence during her motherhood journey.

Nadia Mukami bags Pulse Music Video Award Pulse Live Kenya

“We won! Kai Video is the female video of the year. This is for my baby, my son Haseeb Kai and a pat in the back for myself for all the mental instability have experienced in silence since motherhood. It’s safe to say, all the hard work was worth it," read part of the post.

Nadia went ahead to thank her fans for their support and several other people including her film director Nezzoh Montana and ex-fiance Arrow Bwoy for their role in her winning.

Her fans congratulated her for the big win including legendary singer Suzana Owiyo. Singer Arrow Bwoy reposted an Instagram story where Nezzoh had tagged him.

This is among the many milestones the mother of one has accomplished this year. On December 22, 2022, she officially launched her Nailbar and Beauty Parlor, 'Nadia’s Nail Bar' located along Koinange Street, Deluxe Mall.

“We are officially open. Thank you so much for your overwhelming support and feedback. Karibuni Sana Nadia’s Nail bar,” said the singer.

In November, the African Popstar treated her mother to a beautiful retirement party that was held at their home.