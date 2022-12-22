ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nadia Mukami's song 'Kai Wangu' bags top award

Pulse Contributor Pauline Katethya

'Kai Wangu' was a song by Nadia dedicated to her son with Arrow Bwoy

Nadia Mukami
Nadia Mukami

Award-winning singer Nadia Mukami has bagged female video of the year awards courtesy of her beautiful song 'Kai Wangu'.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

'Kai Wangu' a dedication to her son, is one of the songs off her EP, 'Bundle of Joy' which she featured her ex-fiance Arrow Bwoy.

Nadia on her Instagram shared the good news with her followers stating that the award is for her son Haseeb Kai whom she delivered on March 26th, 2022.

She also congratulated herself for the mental instability she experienced in silence during her motherhood journey.

Nadia Mukami bags Pulse Music Video Award
Nadia Mukami bags Pulse Music Video Award Nadia Mukami bags Pulse Music Video Award Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 10 celebrity breakups that got Kenyans talking in 2022 [Pulse Picks]

We won! Kai Video is the female video of the year. This is for my baby, my son Haseeb Kai and a pat in the back for myself for all the mental instability have experienced in silence since motherhood. It’s safe to say, all the hard work was worth it," read part of the post.

Nadia went ahead to thank her fans for their support and several other people including her film director Nezzoh Montana and ex-fiance Arrow Bwoy for their role in her winning.

Her fans congratulated her for the big win including legendary singer Suzana Owiyo. Singer Arrow Bwoy reposted an Instagram story where Nezzoh had tagged him.

This is among the many milestones the mother of one has accomplished this year. On December 22, 2022, she officially launched her Nailbar and Beauty Parlor, 'Nadia’s Nail Bar' located along Koinange Street, Deluxe Mall.

READ: 12 celebrity engagements & weddings fans loved in 2022 [Pulse Picks]

We are officially open. Thank you so much for your overwhelming support and feedback. Karibuni Sana Nadia’s Nail bar,” said the singer.

In November, the African Popstar treated her mother to a beautiful retirement party that was held at their home.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, Nadia prayed for blessings upon her mother as she exited the labour force.

Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf Pauline Katethya Pauline Katethya Pauline Katethya is a lover of books, love, life and chicken. She writes to leave a fingerprint on someone's soul.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Nadia Mukami's song 'Kai Wangu' bags top award

Nadia Mukami's song 'Kai Wangu' bags top award

Nyashinski helps young boy get his first prosthetic limb

Nyashinski helps young boy get his first prosthetic limb

Njugush and Wakavinye finally reveal second son's face [Photos]

Njugush and Wakavinye finally reveal second son's face [Photos]

10 celebrity breakups that got Kenyans talking in 2022 [Pulse Picks]

10 celebrity breakups that got Kenyans talking in 2022 [Pulse Picks]

Burna Boy is Boomplay, Apple Music, and Spotify No. 1 artist of 2022

Burna Boy is Boomplay, Apple Music, and Spotify No. 1 artist of 2022

Most popular Kenyan radio stations in 2022 [Pulse Picks]

Most popular Kenyan radio stations in 2022 [Pulse Picks]

Clout or genuine? Video of Magix Enga stranded in Kilifi divides Kenyans

Clout or genuine? Video of Magix Enga stranded in Kilifi divides Kenyans

Everything you didn't know about Steve Ogolla, the lawyer set to marry Cebbie Koks

Everything you didn't know about Steve Ogolla, the lawyer set to marry Cebbie Koks

Sauti Sol addresses public uproar over their performance at SolFest

Sauti Sol addresses public uproar over their performance at SolFest

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Karen Nyamu and Edday Nderitu in fist fight over Sammidoh

Edday Nderitu, Karen Nyamu in fistfight over Samidoh in Dubai club [Video]

Anita and her hubby, Paul Okoye [Instagram/AnitaOkoye]

Paul Okoye and Anita finalise divorce

Karen Nyamu

Karen Nyamu breaks silence with 1 promise after Dubai night drama with Samidoh

Karen Nyamu

Karen Nyamu pens emotional message in public breakup with Samidoh