RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Naenda kutafuta za diapers - shouts Nameless as he leaves Kenya for US

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

List of stops for Mr Mathenge as all is set for Nameless US Summer Tour

David Mathenge aka Nameless
David Mathenge aka Nameless

Celebrated Kenyan musician David Mathenge, stage name Nameless, left the country on Thursday for a special United States tour with a number of shows booked under his name.

Recommended articles

In an update, the legendary star divulged that he will be doing shows in Kansas, Altanta, Settle and Pittsburgh. As part of his ‘Nameless US Summer Tour’.

Making the announcement, Nameless joked that he was not running away his wife Wahu’s mood swings or cravings based on the fact that she is expecting.

“Late night flight. I am the only one leaving for America. Hawa wengine ni kusindikisha tu... will miss my gals though.. Alafu, sijahepa PG moods and cravings by the way, naenda kutafuta za diapers bana.

“Kansas see you on Friday 1st. Atlanta see you on Sato 2nd. Seattle see you on Sunday 3rd. Pittsburgh see you following weekend 9th July. Other dates and venues to be announced,” Nameless said while leaving the country.

Hours later, Nameless disclosed that he had landed safely in the US and was ready to kick start his tour.

“Praying for journey mercies! What time is it in Kenya. Watu wangu wa insomnia mpo? Just landed safely in Stato. Kansas city for my first show of the Nameless US Summer Tour! The weather is. Grateful to have landed safe and Ready to kill a show,” Nameless remarked.

On the other hand, Renowned Kenyan disk jockey Pierra Makena was forced to cancel her United States tour to nurse her daughter Ricca Pokot who is currently admitted in the hospital.

DJ Pierra Makena's daughter hospitalized, forced to cancel US trip [Photo]
DJ Pierra Makena's daughter hospitalized, forced to cancel US trip [Photo] DJ Pierra Makena's daughter hospitalized, forced to cancel US trip [Photo] Pulse Live Kenya

The mother of one apologized to her US fans, explaining that she has to make sure that her daughter is well before she leaves the country.

However, she promised to make it up to her US fans at a later date.

“I was meant to be on a flight today to the US. But here I am. My baby has been unwell and just got worse. I had to cancel the trip just to take care of her and be with her.

“MN and Dallas I ask for your understanding and prayers and all the other cities after this weekend kindly bare with me... but we shall do this again... I will share the new dates. Love you all and say a prayer for Ricca,” read DJ Pierra Makena’s update on her daughter’s health.

READ: Wahu and Nameless expecting their third child together [Video]

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Eve Mungai over the moon as she clocks 100 million views on YouTube

Eve Mungai over the moon as she clocks 100 million views on YouTube

Nigerian superstar Pheelz teams up with Rayvanny for 'Finesse' remix

Nigerian superstar Pheelz teams up with Rayvanny for 'Finesse' remix

Naenda kutafuta za diapers - shouts Nameless as he leaves Kenya for US

Naenda kutafuta za diapers - shouts Nameless as he leaves Kenya for US

Zuchu's video grinding on her boss Diamond set tongues wagging

Zuchu's video grinding on her boss Diamond set tongues wagging

Burna Boy performs unreleased single at Wembley Stadium

Burna Boy performs unreleased single at Wembley Stadium

Martha Karua releases music video featuring TikTok star Joe Nyokabi [Watch]

Martha Karua releases music video featuring TikTok star Joe Nyokabi [Watch]

Rick Ross to climb Mt Kilimanjaro in 2024

Rick Ross to climb Mt Kilimanjaro in 2024

TV personality Moshe Ndiki holds lavish send-off for his dog [Photos]

TV personality Moshe Ndiki holds lavish send-off for his dog [Photos]

DJ Pierra Makena forced to cancel US trip after daughter was hospitalized [Video]

DJ Pierra Makena forced to cancel US trip after daughter was hospitalized [Video]

Trending

Juliani gives a glimpse into how marriage with Lillian Nganga is going [Video]

Juliani with wife Lillian Nganga

Comedian Mulamwah shares photos of his house under construction[Photos]

Comedian Mulamwah's house under construction

Alchemist Bar on the spot again as another harassment video goes viral

Alchemist Bar on the spot again as another harassment video goes viral

Nasty public fallout between Huddah and Murugi Munyi enters day 2

TMI Podcast co-star Murugi Munyi and Rich Beauty proprietor Huddah Monroe