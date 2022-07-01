Naenda kutafuta za diapers - shouts Nameless as he leaves Kenya for US

In an update, the legendary star divulged that he will be doing shows in Kansas, Altanta, Settle and Pittsburgh. As part of his ‘Nameless US Summer Tour’.

Making the announcement, Nameless joked that he was not running away his wife Wahu’s mood swings or cravings based on the fact that she is expecting.

“Late night flight. I am the only one leaving for America. Hawa wengine ni kusindikisha tu... will miss my gals though.. Alafu, sijahepa PG moods and cravings by the way, naenda kutafuta za diapers bana.

“Kansas see you on Friday 1st. Atlanta see you on Sato 2nd. Seattle see you on Sunday 3rd. Pittsburgh see you following weekend 9th July. Other dates and venues to be announced,” Nameless said while leaving the country.

Hours later, Nameless disclosed that he had landed safely in the US and was ready to kick start his tour.

“Praying for journey mercies! What time is it in Kenya. Watu wangu wa insomnia mpo? Just landed safely in Stato. Kansas city for my first show of the Nameless US Summer Tour! The weather is. Grateful to have landed safe and Ready to kill a show,” Nameless remarked.

DJ Pierra Makena forced to cancel US trip

On the other hand, Renowned Kenyan disk jockey Pierra Makena was forced to cancel her United States tour to nurse her daughter Ricca Pokot who is currently admitted in the hospital.

DJ Pierra Makena's daughter hospitalized, forced to cancel US trip [Photo] Pulse Live Kenya

The mother of one apologized to her US fans, explaining that she has to make sure that her daughter is well before she leaves the country.

However, she promised to make it up to her US fans at a later date.

“I was meant to be on a flight today to the US. But here I am. My baby has been unwell and just got worse. I had to cancel the trip just to take care of her and be with her.