Nairobi club refuses to be associated with Eric Omondi, Harmonize drama

Through their lawyers, owners of the popular Mombasa Road recreational spot now claim they were aggrieved by media reports which placed Eric Omondi and Harmonize at their facility.

"Our client is quite aggrieved as there was no such event involving the said celebrities nor were they at the club premises at any point in time," a letter seen by this writer read in part.

Stating that reports of the incident 'dented' future business opportunities and reputation in the entertainment industry, owners have now distanced themselves from the controversial incident.

Threatening legal action, club owners have called on media outlets that highlighted the club in the incident to retract their reports.

Fans claimed that they had paid up to Sh5,000 for VVIP tickets to see Harmonize perform at the club, and only got a few minutes of the Teacher singer's time.

"I paid Sh450,000 to Melamani Limited for Harmonize to come to the club for a party and to be with the fans for one and a half hours, but when he came he only stayed for not more than five minutes.

“This angered the fans who wanted to beat him up but I protected him, I want be refunded the amount I spent,” the club's owner told reporters. It remains unclear whether the organisers reached a settlement with the club.

Harmonize and Eric Omondi reconcile after dramatic weekend in Nairobi

The two East African celebrities had various altercations over the weekend which saw the involvement of police and many disgruntled fans but they eventually reconciled.

To repair damage caused by unprofessional conduct by the celebrities as well as Harmonize's Nairobi hosts, the Tanzanian star posted a message stating that - even though he and Omondi came to blows - they are still brothers.