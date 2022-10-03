List of entertainment joints whose licenses have been revoked

The move comes after law enforcers raided several entertainment venues on Saturday, October 1 night in Nairobi, and detained the managers and revelers on grounds of noise pollution.

Pulse Live Kenya

The County Director of Liquor Licensing Hesbon Agwena stated in a memo to county security teams, health officials, and NACADA that the County Liquor Board had received complaints of noise pollution on licensed liquor premises from various residential areas and the general public, which lead to inspection due to non-compliance.

"The complaints have also been received by the County Environment Compliance and Enforcement officers and despite arrests and arraignment in court, the proprietors have refused to comply and continue to contravene the stipulated licensing conditions," read part of the memo.

In the memo, Hesbon asked that the named teams work with NEMA and urban planning officials for guidance and assistance throughout the process to ensure that everything is done to the latter.

"By a copy of this Memo you are instructed to start the process of cancellation, revocation, and closing down the under-listed premises as per the provision of the Nairobi City County Alcoholic Drinks Control and Licensing Act 2014 in line with Section 21(1) and 35 (3)," said Hesbon.

Clubs Whose License Has Been Revoked

Clique Lounge, Kettle House Bar Grill, Pioneer Resort, Sufra, Bar Next Door, Orchid Lounge, Edus Bar, La Baite, Quiver, Ibury Lounge, Vineyard, Paris, Coco Rico, Enzone, Dejavu, Eden Bliss, Castle Dan, Gardens, Club 909, Oyster Club, Kettle House, Bar Next Door, Brew Bistro Lounge, Black Bull, Gacagi Bar, New galaxy Club, Chase Pub, Grace house Resort, Oyster Bay, Onyx, Havens Lounge, Coyot,e Tipsy Lounge, Ibury, Bwibo, Monk, Samaki Samaki, Mugomoini, Viva Lounge, Numero 5, Marula Manuor Garden, Club 909-Formally Palanca, Komesha Club, Rebar Marula, Melphis Bar and Restaurant, Taiyana Garden, Marine Garden, The Loft, Hera Aqua Garden, and Slosha Bar.