The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Pastor Ezekiel brings Odeon in Nairobi CBD to a standstill

Fabian Simiyu

Pastor Ezekiel is currently in Nairobi, and numerous Christians couldn't help but flood the streets to catch a glimpse of him.

Nairobians flooded Maximum Miracle Centre of Pius Muiru
Nairobians flooded Maximum Miracle Centre of Pius Muiru

Controversial man of God, Pastor Ezekiel Odero, has once again become a trending topic after causing a commotion in Nairobi while attempting to spread the gospel.

Recommended articles

Ezekiel, who runs the New Life Prayer Centre, is currently in Nairobi and attended a service at Pastor Pius Muiru's church today.

Muiru, who oversees the Maximum Miracle Centre in the CBD, witnessed a packed church today, with many people standing outside as the capacity of the house of God couldn't accommodate them all.

Pastor Ezekiel Odero of New Life Church
Pastor Ezekiel Odero of New Life Church Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Atheists give verdict on Pastor Ezekiel Odero who filled Kasarani Stadium single-handedly

The presence of Ezekiel attracted numerous Nairobians, who couldn't resist witnessing his preaching.

The influx of enthusiastic followers caused significant congestion, creating a disruption in the flow of traffic around the vicinity of Odeon stage and the surrounding streets.

Those who followed Ezekiel's preachings could be seen waving handkerchiefs in the air, attempting to repeat some of his words during the sermon.

Pastor Pius Muiru
Pastor Pius Muiru Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Pastor Ezekiel is among the few evangelists in Kenya who enjoy a large following, and he consistently captures headlines whenever he ventures beyond his church to preach.

In November 2022, Ezekiel drew a massive crowd and filled the Kasarani Stadium, sparking keen interest among Christians who had heard of his powerful preaching.

Ezekiel himself has proudly claimed to perform miracles and heal people, attracting attention from believers.

Pastor Ezekiel at the Kasarani Stadium.
Pastor Ezekiel at the Kasarani Stadium. Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Many individuals who visit his church are motivated by the desire to seek divine healing, while others seek Ezekiel's prayers for their marriages.

Despite spreading the gospel, Ezekiel was arrested and spent several days behind bars.

READ: Pastor Ezekiel arrested, church shut down [Video]

Preliminary reports indicated that the authorities held him on suspicion that he might have been an accomplice of cult leader Paul Mackenzie Nthenge, whose 'fasting cult' was exposed over recent weeks.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Pastor Ezekiel brings Odeon in Nairobi CBD to a standstill

Pastor Ezekiel brings Odeon in Nairobi CBD to a standstill

'Stella' responds to Freshly Mwamburi's accusations after 31 years

'Stella' responds to Freshly Mwamburi's accusations after 31 years

Details of Hassan Mugambi's two-day wedding ceremony

Details of Hassan Mugambi's two-day wedding ceremony

Octopizzo calls out Ruto, here is why

Octopizzo calls out Ruto, here is why

I might soon join politics - Rapper Navio

I might soon join politics - Rapper Navio

Joyce Maina's 10-year-old advert goes viral again, explains the making of the video

Joyce Maina's 10-year-old advert goes viral again, explains the making of the video

How Noti Flow discovered her new man is still in high school

How Noti Flow discovered her new man is still in high school

Diamond Platnumz's English teacher applauds his dedication

Diamond Platnumz's English teacher applauds his dedication

Kiss FM drops Chito Ndhlovu from Drive Show, 'to be reassigned soon'

Kiss FM drops Chito Ndhlovu from Drive Show, 'to be reassigned soon'

Pulse Sports

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenyan comedian and actor Duncan Ochonjo passes away

'Njoro Wa Uba' actor Duncan Ochonjo passes away

Kiddo (left) and Thee Pluto

Inside the life of 21 year old millionaire who bought Thee Pluto's Prado

Stephen Otieno aka Useful Idioty

Useful Idioty opens up on overcoming financial woes after Crazy Kennar split

Tanzanian singer Harmonize

Harmonize fires back at Jaguar's wealth comparison, social media reacts