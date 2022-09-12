Power couple Nameless and Wahu celebrate Wedding anniversary

The two have known each other for more than twenty years but their union was legalized in late 2005 according to their Instagram stories where the two celebrated each other during their 17th anniversary.

Naenda kutafuta za diapers - shouts Nameless as he leaves Kenya for US Pulse Live Kenya

Although the two have had their ups and downs in marriage, their dirty linen has remained hung within their home and nothing major has come into the public limelight making them earn honor from their fans and followers.

Nameless who was for the past over one month on a tour in the states had this to say to his heavily pregnant wife as they celebrated their17th anniversary.

"Happy Anniversary babe! 17 years today since we said "I do!" and 25 years since our first date. And you are still the one! Just a little heavier. Thank you for taking this journey of life with me," Nameless wrote on his social media.

Singer Wahu Pulse Live Kenya

On her part, Wahu went a bit back in the days when the two were dating. Mind you the two were in the same university where all is believed to have started and this was the way she put her message out.

"On September 10 2005 I got married to my boyfriend of 8 years. A popular gazette said we wouldn't last more than 2 years. Well, 17 years later Bado tuko (here we are) Happy anniversary Nameless. Mimi ndio niko (I am still the one), blessed to walk this life with you," said Wahu.