You cannot talk of celebrity couples in Kenya and throw under the bus the relationship and union of Kenya's duo of musicians David Mathenge alias Nameless and Wahu Kagwi fondly known as Wahu.
Power couple Nameless and Wahu celebrate Wedding anniversary
David Mathenge alias Nameless and his wife, the mother of Tumiso, Wahu Kagwi recently celebrated their lives together as a husband and wife having been together for 17 years.
The two have known each other for more than twenty years but their union was legalized in late 2005 according to their Instagram stories where the two celebrated each other during their 17th anniversary.
Although the two have had their ups and downs in marriage, their dirty linen has remained hung within their home and nothing major has come into the public limelight making them earn honor from their fans and followers.
Nameless who was for the past over one month on a tour in the states had this to say to his heavily pregnant wife as they celebrated their17th anniversary.
"Happy Anniversary babe! 17 years today since we said "I do!" and 25 years since our first date. And you are still the one! Just a little heavier. Thank you for taking this journey of life with me," Nameless wrote on his social media.
On her part, Wahu went a bit back in the days when the two were dating. Mind you the two were in the same university where all is believed to have started and this was the way she put her message out.
"On September 10 2005 I got married to my boyfriend of 8 years. A popular gazette said we wouldn't last more than 2 years. Well, 17 years later Bado tuko (here we are) Happy anniversary Nameless. Mimi ndio niko (I am still the one), blessed to walk this life with you," said Wahu.
The two legendary musicians Nameless and Wahu met at Nairobi University where the former was studying Architecture while Wahu was doing a degree course in Mathematics. The couple would later after eight years of dating tie the knot on 10 September 2005 in an invite-only lavish wedding held in the outskirts of Lake Naivasha.
