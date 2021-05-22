Musicians David Mathenge alias Nameless and his wife Wahu Kagwi continue to serve couple goals as they gear up for the officially launch of own Reality TV show dubbed #ThisLove.

According to the celebrated Power Couple, #ThisLove will be out to document their relationship of over 20 years as well as their ups and downs in marriage for the past 15 years.

Nameless and Wahu finally unveil their own Reality TV show (Photos) Pulse Live Kenya

The reality TV show created by prolific producer Eugene Mbugua, will premiere officially on ShowMax come May 24, 2021.

An excited Wahu put up a post, thanking everyone who made the creation of the new TV show a success.

“Thank you to all the media , partners and friends who came through earlier today for the This Love media briefing. This Love is launching this coming Monday on @showmaxkenya. We're so grateful for all the support you guys have shown us so far and really looking forward to sharing this with you!! 💃🏿💃🏿💃🏿💃🏿🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥. Laleni mnone! 😸😸” shared Wahu.

On the other hand, Eugene disclosed that he approached Wahu and Nameless, back in 2018 but unfortunately they did not buy it.

“In 2018 @nikimags introduced me to @wahukagwi and @namelesskenya , and I pitched them a show. They didn’t buy it 😄 But now, three years later, the team at @dr_tv.ke , in another partnership with @showmaxkenya have been able to make it a reality.

#ThisLoveDocuReality premiers 24th of May (This Sunday) at midnight on Showmax. We are stoked for this one and cannot wait for you to see it. Trailer in my stories 😀” posed Eugene Mbugua.

The anniversary

In December 2020, the love birds marked their 23rd anniversary since they started dating, revealing that they dated for close to 8 years before getting married.

In September 2020, the two, celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary by showering each other with lovely messages.

