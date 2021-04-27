Nameless celebrates Dad as he turns 85, narrates his battle with Covid-19

“We have every reason to thank God because as you know my dad has been on recovery mode after two major operations last year. To add to that, about a month Ago Both My mum and Dad Got Covid 😳🤦🏾‍♂️..that was a scary time for the family because both my parents are vulnerable and have underlying conditions,” read part of Nameless’ post.

“Today is a special Day for the Mathengez Clan... My dad Turns 85 years... We have every reason to thank God because as you know my dad has been on recovery mode after two major operations last year. To add to that, about a month Ago Both My mum and Dad Got Covid 😳🤦🏾‍♂️..that was a scary time for the family because both my parents are vulnerable and have underlying conditions ... But they both recovered fully last week with my mum having to be admitted for afew days in hospital.My dad, thank God was asymptomatic. Can I get an Amen ,🙏🏿🙏🏿... We Thank God for their Health today and every day we get to share with them! When you see us dancing with a smile on my face just know we have alot to be thankful for during this difficult times🙏🏿my mum told me she was Soo happy to see me and my wife sing together that it speeded her recovery #TeAmopower😊🙏🏿..so Fam help me wish Mzee a happy birthday may he continue being strong and happy and blessed! Happy birthday Daddy💯❤️. #MathengeSr #85siMchezo #dontmindmyfakeKyuk😝 #beatTheCovid👊🏾💪🏾,” read Nameless' post.