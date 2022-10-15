Nameless gives classy response to fan who told him to get a baby boy

The musician who welcomed his third-born daughter to the family a few days ago has been enjoying fatherhood, flaunting videos and photos of him with his daughters and sharing how happy he is to be a father of girls.

A fan going by the moniker, Dalphine Memba told Nameless to now look for a son writing:

"Tafuta Kijana boss. Your legacy, we are Africans."

The musician delved into the matter, providing a classy response that resonated well with many netizens.

"Saa zingine tunjiangusha na traditions that are outdated.

“I understand that we have been taught to follow our culture or tradition without question, but the truth is we are suppose to use our wisdom to identify the parts of our culture that are unfair or unprogressive and let them go, as we adopt more progressive, fair and better ways of thinking and living... Cultural evolution is where my leadership flourishes..."Nameless shared.

Pulse Live Kenya

He added that he realized much earlier in life, unlike some, that it is not about the gender of a child but about how the parent brings the child up by molding their character that matters.

"Meanwhile, I came to realize with my second baby Kio, it's not about the sex of the baby, it's about how you will bring him or her up and help mold their character. That's what really matters! I continue to pray for wisdom to guide yet another beautiful soul to be the best she can be to herself and the world... I am a happy soul and ready for this newly added purpose!"

mrlenny254 agreed with the singer writing: Well said. Mtoto ni mtoto whether boy or girl..haijalishi