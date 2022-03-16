Nameless pens down heartfelt tribute to Late E-sir

Singer David Mathenge aka Nameless has penned down a heartfelt tribute to the late Issa Mmari alias E-sir as the world marks 19 years since his death.
In his message, Nameless said that E-sir’s legacy was still alive and inspiring many artists in Kenya.
“19 years since you left us 💔, 16 March 2003🙏🏿...love and Miss you bro!! ♥️♥️♥️ You still inspiring the new generation with your awesomeness!😊💯💪🏾,” he posted.
The veteran hitmaker also announced that E-sir’s music was now available for streaming.
All revenue generated from E-sir’s music is channelled towards supporting his family.
At the start of 2022, Nameless teamed up with rising star Trio Mio, Nelly the Goon, Dmore and Habib to release a special tribute song to E-sir.
The tune dubbed, Bandana Ya E-sir, features artists from across the generations for whom E-sir was an icon and an inspiration. He passed away in 2003 at age 21.
According to the visionaries behind Bandana Ya E-sir, the aim was to introduce his legacy to the younger generation; hence the line up of younger acts under the guidance of the veterans who knew him. It's also been symbolic that E-sir would be turning 40.
Trio Mio, said in an interview that he did not know who the late musician was until Kenyans started comparing him to E-sir.
“To be honest I didn’t know who he was until people started making comparisons. My brother explained who E-sir was and I did my own research. I promise I won’t let him down, whatever legacy he left I will keep it alive,” the rising rapper said.
Fatal Road accident
The late E-Sir passed on back in 2003 following a fatal Road accident. He died at a young age just when he was storming the Kenyan hip hop scene with hit songs that saw him win four categories in the 2003 Kisima Music Awards. Nameless survived the accident that claimed E-Sir's life.
He was on his way back from a concert in Nakuru town, where he had gone to promote some of his songs. Issa first stormed the music scene with his 2001 hit song, Jo. 17 years later, E-Sir still lives on through his music.
Here are facts about E-Sir, 19 years down the line.
Isah Mmari (May 20, 1981 - March 16, 2003) better known by his stage name E-Sir was a Kenyan hip hop artist signed to the Ogopa Deejays label. He was born in California Estate, and raised in South C estate Nairobi, Kenya. He first came to be known in 2001 with his song "Jo", done in the same style as Black Rob's "Whoa".
He was born of a Kenyan mother, Damaris Wangui, and a Tanzanian father, Amin Mmari and was famous for his deft lyrical ability and command of the Swahili language.
The late E-Sir was among the pioneering young musicians behind the emergence of the now popular Kenyan hip-hop music. The popularity of his songs disproved the myth that Kenyan music could never compete on an international market.
Awards
Through his brief tenure, E-Sir won four Kisima Awards in 2003.
Nominations
He was also nominated at the Kora Awards 2003 for Best East African Artist and in the 2004 Tanzania Music Awards for Best East African Album Nimefika.
Younger brother is also a rapper
- E-Sir’s younger brother Habib has been in the music industry for a while. His collaboration with his brother "Fever" is still a banger to anyone who was older than 10 in the early 2000s.
- Nameless survived the fatal accident that claimed E-sir’s life, escaping with just a broken collarbone. E-Sir died at 21 alongside a friend, Kevin Kiiru Karanja.
- His body was identified at the Morgue by Nameless’s Big Brother Bob after the accident.
- His remains were interred at the Kariokor Muslim Cemetery.
- His album Nimefika, was released posthumously two months after his demise.
- E-Sir’s mother Damaris Wangui stays in South C.
- E-Sir dated Yvonne Nkatha, then a 18-year-old first year law student at the University of Nairobi.
- E-Sir attended St Anne’s Junior Academy and later Brookehouse Senior School in Nairobi where he honed his musical skills.
- He made his debut on the music scene in 1999 with Jo Nimefika, which he released with Ogopa Deejays Productions.
- E-Sir’s maiden performance came courtesy of one Evans Odhiambo Ombajo, a former councillor in Nairobi.
- In early 1999, Ombajo was managing a musician who failed to show up for a scheduled performance in Mombasa. The promoter had agreed to carry E-Sir to the event after much pestering.
- When his star attraction failed to show up, he ushered E-Sir to the stage. The crowd was ecstatic and a star was born!
