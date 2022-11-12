RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nameless witty response to a judgmental fan

Masia Wambua

Nameless has been in the music industry for close to two decades.

Nameless
Nameless

Often we tend to consider artistes and celebrities as superhuman beings and people that ought to be stain-free which is not the case as most of you might know.

They are human just like us however much they may be used to judge a community or society. That is majorly the reason they are considered a reflection of society.

The legendary musician Nameless was caught up in a blast with a fan who called out on him to mature up in his dressing saying he is no longer growing young and although he rarely gives responses, he could not let this one sink down his throat.

"What is up with him? remove that rug on your head. When will you ever mature? You are not growing young. You always have a rug or a cap in every photo. Act your age," said a fan by the name of Peter Mathu in the comments section.

Nameless said he does not always reply to comments that directly touch on him but he is at times forced to do it in order to answer people that bring a bad taste in the industry. This was after the fan commented on a story that was touching on him from a local blog.

David Mathenge aka Nameless
David Mathenge aka Nameless David Mathenge aka Nameless Pulse Live Kenya

"Meanwhile, Sometimes I come across a comment and choose to reply to it so that I can answer some people who may have similar thoughts, but also so that Team Nameless can know why I do some things or what drives me," he said.

He lamented about the people who express their negativity on subjects and saying one must fully understand a subject before giving their views on any matter saying it shows ignorance and immaturity.

"See my response to this judgmental comment I saw on a local blog. Meanwhile, let's learn to think before commenting negatively on some things you may not fully understand.. you are displaying your ignorance and immaturity bwana. Let us learn to live together in peace," he added.

David Mathenge aka Nameless
David Mathenge aka Nameless David Mathenge aka Nameless Pulse Live Kenya

Here is the response he gave to the fan.

"Maturity is not measured by age or the things you wear but in growth by wisdom and self-awareness. You should know by now that my headgear and shades are just the Nameless brand identity. Get some wisdom so that you can realise some things quickly. Also, go and check your self-awareness, it seems a little low. It will help you in making critical life decisions," he said in reply.

Recently, Nameless was caught up in an online blast with fans who were demanding that he gets a baby boy as he had only daughters to which he amusingly responded by saying he was going to get a vasectomy.

Nameless has been putting on his head gear for as long as he started singing. He also dons dark shades most of the times.

