Nana Owiti pours heart out as she celebrates husband's birthday

Through her Instagram Nana who is celebrating the 10th birthday with King Kaka thanked his husband for being an amazing husband, father and son and for always preempting her needs.

“This is the 10th birthday with you🥳. How time flies and things change yet they still stay the same. Thank you for preempting my needs, thank you for hugging me when I’m scared, thank you for being a daddy to our children. Thank you for being an amazing Husband, thank you for being an amazing son( I hope and pray your sons take many leaves out of your book),“ Nana wrote.

Nana appreciated the importance of her husband’s birthday noting that they take for granted how important his husband’s birthday was adding that she was grateful for the constant reminder of his love for her.

King Kaka and his wife Nana Owiti Pulse Live Kenya

“Thank you for reminding and reassuring me of your love every chance you get. I hope I can make you as happy today as you make me every other day.. Thank you for never fighting ugly. We take for granted how important this is. I honor you babe. I submit to you and I cherish you. Let’s continue giving that extravagant love that Christ demands of us. Happy birthday babe,” Nana’s post concluded.

King Kaka buys his mother a house, pens heartfelt message

King Kaka just a day ago reveled a beautiful he has built his mother accompanied by a heartfelt message.

Pulse Live Kenya

"One day I came home from school and Kanjo had placed a very big padlock coz we couldn’t afford to pay Sh500 rent, I promised my mom that in the future I’ll buy her a house.”