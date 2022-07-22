Nandy of the spot for hiring radio presenter to attack Zuchu, audios leaked

In a series of leaked audio clips, Nandy could be heard instructing Clouds FM radio presenter Mwijaku on how he should tailor his messages when attacking Zuchu on social media.

“Hapo Mwijaku kwenye, Kwamba walikuwa wasanii wangapi akiwemo Zuchu, andika hivi …hiyo itoe hiyo point, andika tu hakuna mtu atapewa dili la hela nyingi akatae, especially la pombe, isionekane hivyo maana watajua tumeongea details za ndani,” instructed the voice in the leaked audio clips.

“Mwijaku. Mwijaku kwesho niulie niulie,” says Nandy in another leaked audio clip. The clip that was posted by an online media house in Tanzania prompted Nandy to leave behind a comment - laughing off the allegations.

“😂😂😂 daaaah mbonaaa kuuliwa 😂😂😂,” Nandy commented under the post.

On the other hand, Mwajiku who is the man at the center of the leaked audio, claims that Nandy wanted to pay him Sh91, 543 (Tsh1, 800, 000) for the job.

“Alitaka kunilipa shilling million moja na laki nane, kupost kwenye page yangu na alisema anitumia hela kwa Bank account yangu, lakini nikamwambia hapana, kama utanipa pesa kama kaka yako ni sawa lakini sio kunipa pesa nimzungumzie mtu. Zuchu ni Kijana mdogo na anapambana kwenye kuimba na anaimba vizuri kwa hizi dili zenu ndogo mkiniingiza mtakuwa mnanikosea,” Mwijaku says in the clip.

The leaked audio clips have elicited an endless discussion in Tanzania, with a section castigating Nandy while others questioning the authenticity of the clips in question.

Neither Nandy or her management have come out to address the viral audio clips that are painting her in bad light.

The two – Nandy and Zuchu are said to have been pitted against each other in an alcohol endorsement deal but Zuchu turned down the offer over her religious background.

Zuchu's message to Nandy after her wedding

Just the other day, Zuchu penned down a congratulatory, message to Nandy and her husband Billnass following their grand wedding – and indication that she doesn’t have any sort of bad blood with the singer.

“De Fau umeweza, Nandy, Utuandikie na sisi dua yako Mwaya, tuombe ombe kwenye sala za usiku. May Allah bless yiu guys, love is everything," read Zuchu's message to Nandy and hubby Billnass.

However, the two have always been pitted against each other for the crown of the queen of Bongo flava.

Nandy and Zuchu go way back to the days they were part of the Tecno own the stage competition in Nigeria in 2015.

Years later, Nandy go her breakthrough through Tanzania House Of Talent (THT) under the late Ruge Mutahaba.

She dominated the music scene for close to three years before Diamond Platnumz introduced Zuchu as his signee. Since joining WCB Wasafi Zuchu has been setting and breaking her own records in the music industry.

With only two years in the music industry, Zuchu has managed to surpass Nandy’s numbers as far as YouTube subscribers are concerned.