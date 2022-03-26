Nandy's photo causes panic, Crazy Kennar gets a Toyota Prado & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

So, let’s get to the business of the day!

Instagram takes action against Nandy’s suicide photo that had caused panic

The Instagram Community was this week forced to pull down a suicidal photo shared on their platform by Tanzanian singer Faustiana Charles Mfinanga, stage name Nandy.

However, in a bid to shed light on the photo, Nandy argued that it was quickly blown out of proportion by her fans without even trying to understand what she was up to.

“Baadhi ya ma fans hawana kabisa subira ya jambo… kila kitu wanacho kiona wanona ni kiki. Me nimesema nina jambo na jambo langu ni la kufundisha sio kuharibu! Nitafute kiki na kufa ni post me mwenyewe? Nahisi na utoto kwenye brand yangu kiasi hiko. Watu wajifunze kuwa na subira ya matokea ya jambo na kupunguza ujuaji mwingi. Nina jambo langu kuweni na subira,” Nandy explained.

The songstress added that she is willing to do a radio interview to set the record straight.

“Sasa sijui niende tu redioni niongee au niingie insta live au nifanye? Maana hili jambo linanitesa sana limewatesa wengi sana. Ifike mahali itoshe sio lazima kwani lazima,” she said.

She added: "Mbona bwana insta hataki kabisa niongee ukweli wa moyo wangu 💔 (Instagram doesn't want me to speak my truth)”.

Kamene Goro sheds tears as mother & colleagues pull surprise on her birthday [Video]

Kiss 100 presenter Kamene Goro was on Thursday moved to tears as her friends, family, and colleagues surprised her on her 30th birthday.

Her former co-host Jalang’o called her in the middle of her breakfast show. Her mother also called in to express how proud she was that her daughter was marking the milestone in her life.

Exclusive footage of Crazy Kennar enjoying his new Toyota Prado TX

Comedian and content creator Crazy Kennar, real name Kennedy Odhiambo, is the newest owner of a Toyota Prado TX.

Kennar, who is one of the best content creators in the country, collected the luxurious vehicle on Monday, after a long wait.

Multiple sources close the the comedian confirmed the reports.

Nadia Mukami and Arrow Bwoy welcome bouncing baby boy [Photos]

Kenyan music couple Nadia Mukami and Arrow Bwoy have welcomed their newborn baby who was delivered on Thursday night.

In a post on her Instagram, Nadia announced that their newborn was called Haseeb Kai.

“Welcome to our world Haseeb Kai,” she said in a short statement.

On his part, Arrow Bwoy described their son as the most beautiful gift he has ever received.

“We received the most Beautiful Gift Ever @haseebkai 👑 welcome to our world @nadia_mukami ❤️❤️❤️👑 thank you @rfh_healthcare my Queen and the Prince are in the safe hands 🙏🏾”

Their son already has an instagram account with 5,000 followers so far.

Shix Kapienga lands new job on NTV

Media personality Nancy Wanjiku Karanja, alias Shix Kapienga, has announced that she has accepted a new job at Nation Media Group-owned NTV.

In an announcement online, Shix shared the news and details of her new role at the station.

She is the newest addition to the Jamdown show, which is a reggae music show that airs on Saturdays.

Shix will host her first show on March 26, 2022 alongside DJ Moh Spice.

Janet Mbugua turns down offer to be Moses Kuria's running mate

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has confirmed that media personality Janet Mbugua turned down an offer to be his running mate as he vies in the August 9 Kiambu County gubernatorial election.

He said that Janet had scored the highest marks but had declined to take up the role citing personal emergencies that would occupy her "in the immediate term".

“I am shattered. After scoring the highest marks in the talent search for Kiambu Deputy Governor, Janet Mbugua will not be taking up the job due to unforeseen personal emergencies that she has to attend to in the immediate term.

“My administration will definitely find a way to benefit from Janet's experience and capacity in the future. I feel the loss. Janet is a huge inspiration for the youth, for professionals, for women and for young mothers of this country,” the MP said in a post on his Facebook page.

By the time of publishing, Janet Mbugua had not responded to queries on the matter after the Pulse Kenya editor reached out.

Rapper Noti Flow surprises girlfriend King Alami with brand new car

Kenyan rapper Florence Kutoto popularly known as Noti Flow surprised her girlfriend King Alami with a brand new car, ahead of her birthday on March 25.

Rapper Noti Flow surprise girlfriend King Alami with brand new car

An update shared by the Photo Moto hit-maker details that she used Sh1,500,000 to purchase the car out of the love she has for King Alami.