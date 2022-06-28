Nasty public fallout between Huddah and Murugi Munyi enters day 2

In a video posted on Tuesday morning, Mrs Munyi termed the fat-shaming remarks made by Huddah as 'ugly' encouraging plus-size women to love and appreciate their bodies.

"There's a lot going on online right now but let me just say to whoever is out there fat-shaming fellow women, I want you to know that you are beautiful and you are loved.

"And whatever is inside you that makes you feel like you want to insult someone who does not look like you, I honestly hope that resolve because that's an ugly and horrible way to go through life," the podcaster stated, responding to Huddah's relentless comments on her size.

Pulse Live Kenya

Amongst other unmentionable insults, Huddah called Munyi a 'garbage truck', 'sura kama ndovu' and repeatedly lambasted the YouTuber for the liposuction procedure she underwent in February.

"The same way you abuse my brand is the same way I will insult you... Go get a life. No physical surgery can help your stinking mental attitude, look within.

"My business is like my baby, insulting it is like insulting my child. You don't know how long and how much hard work has been put to bring us to where we are. Yet you sit in your old mold-filled house talking sh8t. Think twice, haters don't prosper," Huddah stated in a rant about Mrs Munyi on Monday night.

Huddah Monroe and Murugi Munyi fall out after product promotion fiasco

Huddah and Munyi fell out on Monday after the TMI host raised concerns about Huddah's skincare products, specifically questioning why the products did not have an ingredient list.

Huddah Monroe Pulse Live Kenya

Murugi, who is one of the top influencers in Kenya, had received a package from Huddah's Rich Beauty company and while reviewing it she also mentioned that the products' packaging reminded her of success cards sent to candidates before sitting national exams.

"One thing that feels like a bit of a red flag is that all the products are written the same thing... it doesn't have a description like Nivea products... but I don't want to pass judgment because I haven't tried them. I'll try them and give you an update in two or three weeks and tell you how it's going," Munyi told her followers.

Huddah immediately launched an attack on Murugi, castigating her for the poor review and faulting her for not trying the products before posting about it.

"Murugi Munyi don't bash things without trying because repeated words or typos or a spelling mistake doesn't take away from efficiency of the products or the message. And by the way, you are not in any ways forced to post our products," she stated.