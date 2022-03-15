RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nation Media Group welcomes Joe Ageyo after leaving Citizen TV

Denis Mwangi

Nation Media Group CEO has revealed Joe Ageyo's new role

Joe Ageyo returns to NTV after leaving Citizen
Joe Ageyo returns to NTV after leaving Citizen

Nation Media Group has welcomed Joe Ageyo as its new Editorial Director in charge of Broadcast.

According to an announcement by NMG CEO Stephen Gitama, Ageyo will start working at the media house from April 1, 2022.

As Editorial Director - Broadcasting, he will be an integral part of the leadership team and will participate in the development and execution of the Group's editorial strategy. Joe will be in charge of the editorial functions of NMG's broadcast operations in Kenya across multimedia platforms,” read an excerpt of the CEO.

Joe Ageyo
Joe Ageyo Pulse Live Kenya

Ageyo will report directly to Editor- in-Chief Mutuma Mathiu with a dotted reporting relationship to the Executive Director in charge of transformation.

Prior to this appointment, Joe was the Editorial Director at Royal Media Services. He previously worked at KTN as Managing Editor, and at NTV as Head of News Production.

Joe holds an MSc in Environmental Governance from the University of Manchester, Post Graduate Diploma in Mass Communication, from the School of Journalism, University of Nairobi and Bachelor of Agribusiness Management, from Egerton University.

He also holds certificates in Sustainability Management and Environment Diplomacy from the University of Tilburg, Netherlands and the University of Geneva, respectively.

Ageyo left Royal Media Services after serving for four years at the station.

The media house made the announcement in an internal memo by Group Managing Director Wachira Waruru on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

Ageyo’s role was taken over by RMS Director of Strategy and Innovation, Linus Kaikai.

Deputy President William Ruto and Citizen TV's Joe Ageyo
Deputy President William Ruto and Citizen TV's Joe Ageyo Deputy President William Ruto and Citizen TV's Joe Ageyo Pulse Live Kenya

He (Kaikai) retains the two functions alongside his new role. As Editorial Director, Linus will oversee the administrative and editorial functions of our news and current affairs operations across the RMS platforms,” read the memo in part.

Waruru thanked Ageyo for his services and wished him all the best in his future endeavours.

"There is so much that is happening in the industry and you need someone who has seen it all and who has the foresight to see what is coming and what is changing, and that person is Linus.

"I wish you the very best and you know that we are together now that we come from the same industry. I will really miss you guys and thank you for the cake," Ageyo during his farewell.

Denis Mwangi

